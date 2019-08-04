GAELIC GAMES

Dublin will play Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final next Saturday, while Tyrone will meet Kerry on Sunday.

It’s after the Boys in Blue beat the Red Hand County won in Omagh by 1-16 to 13 points.

A goal from Eoghan O’Gara helped the All-Ireland champions to top their group in the Super 8s, while Diarmuid Connolly got a black card on his return.

There were goals galore at Pairc Ui Rinn as Roscommon beat Cork.

It ended 4-09 to 3-09 in their final Super 8s game.

Goals from Enda Smith, Shane Killoran and two from Brian Stack helped the Rossies to their first win in the Super 8s.

Both teams went into the games already being eliminated.

Tipperary will face Cork in an All-Ireland under 20 hurling final.

The Premier beat Wexford comprehensively in Nowlan Park earlier with the final score 8-16 to 1-15.

While the Rebels had a six point win over Kilkenny yesterday.

The two teams meet in the decider on August 24th.

SOCCER

Manchester City won the Community Shield on penalties against Liverpool.

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Liverpool fan Batty Foley tells us what he thought of the match

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lpool-1.mp3

Rangers have got their Scottish Premiership campaign off to a winning start with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

Connor Goldson’s stoppage time goal secured Steven Gerrard’s side the three points.

They had taken the lead through Scott Arfield but Stephen O’Donnell equalised for the hosts at Rugby Park.

Robert McElroy was watching the match

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robft-1.mp3

GOLF

Seamus Power is seven under par at the Wyndham Championship.

He’s playing his final round, and is one under for the day after 15 holes.

The Waterford golfer was well placed yesterday, before a three over par back nine – finishing up with a one over par 71.

South Korean Byeong Hun An is the outright leader on 17 under par.

RACING

The feature on the final day of the Galway Races was won by Laughifuwant (PRON: Laugh if you want).

The 20-to-1 shot was trained by Gerard Keane.