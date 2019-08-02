BASKETBALL

Belgium proved to be too strong and physical for the Ireland Under 18 men’s team in the opening 9-16th place classification game at European Championship Division B as they ran out 93-70 point winners.

Kerry’s Leeroy Odiahi put in an impressive performance off the bench and Kerry’s Rap Buivydas top scored for the team with 16 points.

IRELAND: Ronan Cregan, Matthew Harper, Nate Moore (1), Paul Kelly (11), CJ Fulton (8) inj., Tiernan Howe (3), James Connaire (5), David Lehane (9), Daire Kennelly, Rapolas Buiyvdas (16), Sanmi Fajana (11), Leeroy Odiahi (6).

GAELIC GAMES

Paraic Fanning has stepped down as manager of the Waterford hurlers after just a year in charge.

Waterford reached this year’s National Hurling League final where they were beaten by Limerick.

However, the Deise lost all of their matches in the Munster Hurling Championship and maintained their status only because Laois won the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Fanning says he’s stepping down for personal reasons.

====

Paul Galvin is set to take over as Wexford football manager.

The four-time All Ireland-winner with Kerry will have a two-year term ratified by the Model County Board in September.

Paul McLoughlin stepped down as Wexford manager after two years in charge, having claimed in the spring that the county’s clubs had “abandoned football”.

SOCCER

Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Harry Maguire.

It’s reported they’ve agreed a world record fee for a defender of 85-million pounds for the Leicester centre-half.

The move is subject to Maguire passing a medical, but he will become United’s third signing of the summer.

====

Bohemians are without suspended captain Derek Pender for this evening’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division trip to Finn Harps.

Elsewhere, bottom side UCD take on Derry City.

While Cork City entertain St. Pat’s.

=

There’s a chance for the chasing pack to close the gap on leaders Shelbourne in the First Division tonight.

Drogheda and Longford both start the night eight-points off the top and travel to Galway and Athlone respectively.

Fourth placed Cabinteely play Limerick, and Wexford face Bray.

====

The English Football League season kicks off tonight with one game in the Championship.

Newly-promoted Luton welcome Middlesbrough to Kenilworth Road.

It will be Robbie Keane’s first senior game as Boro’s assistant and kick-off is at 7.45.

RACING

Despite defeat in Monday’s Connacht Hotel Handicap, Mr Adjudicator is favourite for the Guinness Handicap – the feature on day 5 of the Galway Festival.

That’s off at ten-to-7.

A seven-race card at Ballybrit gets underway at 5.10.

=====

Battaash has won the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes for the third successive year.

The 4-to-1-on favourite beat Houtzen into second, with 33-to-1 outsider Ornate in third.