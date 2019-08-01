SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has made one change to his side for this evening’s Europa League trip to Apollon Limassol.

Aaron Greene replaces Daniel Carr up front.

Rovers hold a 2-1 first leg lead over their hosts, and that second leg is just underway.

Austria Vienna await the winners in the third qualifying round.

Elsewhere this evening, Wolves take a 2-nil lead with them to Seaview for their second leg with Crusaders.

Crues today sold Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Ronan Hale to St. Pat’s.

Arsenal have completed the club record signing of Nicolas Pepé from Lille.

The Ivory Coast winger has cost Arsenal 80-million euro and has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates.

RACING

10-to-1 shot Tudor City won the Galway Hurdle – the feature race on day 4 of the Galway Festival.

Robbie Power rode the Tony Martin-trained gelding to victory half-a-length ahead of 33-to-1 chance Due Reward.

Joint-favourite Band of Outlaws was beaten into third.

Power says his win was all about timing.

Frankie Dettori’s been denied a hat-trick of Group 1’s at Glorious Goodwood.

20-to-1 shot Deirdre won the Nassau Stakes, beating Dettori’s mount Mehdaayih (pr: Meh-die-ya) into second place.

RUGBY

Wales have suffered a big injury blow ahead of the World Cup.

Flanker Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a collarbone problem.

The Welsh Rugby Union says it was sustained in an “innocuous training ground incident” – and will need surgery

CRICKET

Steve Smith’s made the ideal return to the Australian side after his 12-month ban for a ball-tampering scandal.

He’s scored a century in the first innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

A short time ago, Australia were 235 for 9 with Smith not out on 104.

GOLF

Seamus Power’s made a bright start to the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

The Waterford golfer is three-shots off the lead on 5-under par.

Padraig Harrington is currently level with 4 to play.

Rory Sabbatini heads the field on 8-under.