BASKETBALL

Ireland Under 18 men secured their second win at the FIBA U18 Men’s European Championship Division B in Romania today, with an 81-60 point victory over Denmark.

An outstanding display from Ireland’s CJ Fulton saw him inspire the team to victory, finishing the game out with 24 points, four steals and three assists. The Belfast Star player was in incredible form from the off, knocking down eight points in the first quarter and punishing Denmark at every opportunity from outside the three point line.

Indeed it was a solid all-round display from the boys in green, with Rapolas Buivydas also impressing with 13 points, while Sanmi Fajana secured 12 points and nine rebounds for the team. There were also strong defensive displays from David Lehane and James Connaire once more. It wasn’t all easy for the Irish though as despite leading 49-23 at half time, Denmark came out in flying form in the third quarter, knocking down 17 points in the opening five minutes of the quarter to put Ireland under pressure. Fulton and Fajana were on hand to steady the ship though and despite some more late surges from the Danes, the job was well and truly done.

Speaking afterwards, assistant coach Ciaran O’Sullivan stated: “We’re absolutely delighted, I think that’s as good as we’ve played since I’ve been involved with the programme. The lads gave it everything. It was tough to play them, as we played them three or four weeks ago, so the teams knew each other very well. We rebounded the ball extremely well and it was an overall great performance. Georgia tomorrow will be a really physical battle tomorrow, hopefully we can take today’s confidence into tomorrow and be ready to go again.”

IRELAND: Ronan Cregan, Matthew Harper (8), Nate Moore (4), Paul Kelly (2), CJ Fulton (24), Tiernan Howe (3), James Connaire (7), David Lehane (8), Daire Kennelly, Rapolas Buiyvdas (13), Sanmi Fajana (12), Leeroy Odiahi.

SOCCER

Chelsea have banned a fan from Stamford Bridge for life for using racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour.

It relates to a Premier League match with Manchester City last December – after which Raheem Sterling complained about comments directed towards him.

Five further individuals have been temporarily excluded from attending Chelsea home games for between one and two years.

===

Wes Hoolahan’s next club won’t be in England or Scotland.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has decided against signing for Cambridge United after a trial will the English League Two side.

And U’s manager Colin Calderwood says Hoolahan will likely ply his trade outside of British football https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cambridge.mp3

====

Everton are busy in the transfer market today.

They’ve sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint Germain for 32-million euro.

Everton will re-invest all of that money in Juventus striker Moise Kean.

The 19-year old will head to Goodison Park for 30-million euro plus another 10-million in various add-ons.

====

Celtic will confirm their place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League this evening, barring the mother and father of all miracles.

Neil Lennon’s side take a 5-nil lead to Estonia for the second leg of their second qualifying round tie with Nomme Kalju.

Kick off is at 6pm

RACING

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Numerian is the favourite for the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap – the feature race on day 2 of the Galway Festival.

That’s off at 20-to-8.

The first of a seven-race card at Ballybrit this evening goes to post at 5.20.

===

5-to-4-on favourite Stradivarius claimed the Goodwood Cup – the feature race on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

It’s the five-year old’s third straight victory in the Group 1 race, but a first under Frankie Dettori.

TENNIS

Andy Murray hasn’t ruled out playing singles at next month’s US Open.

The former world number 1 says he’s hopeful of a wildcard to the Cincinnati Masters, saying he’s closer to a comeback than he’d thought he would be.

Murray hasn’t played singles tennis since his first round exit at the Australian Open and subsequent career-saving hip surgery.