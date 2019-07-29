GAELIC GAMES

Fermanagh are the latest Ulster side to undergo a change in management.

Rory Gallagher stepped down after two years in charge of the Ernesiders this afternoon.

The former Donegal assistant led Fermanagh to last year’s Ulster final, but this year’s Championship saw them lose consecutive games to Donegal and Monaghan.

Gallagher guided Fermanagh to promotion from Division Three last year, and missed out on a place in this year’s Division Two final due to a final round defeat to Meath.

RACING

The 70-thousand euro Connacht Hotel Handicap Hurdle is the feature on the opening evening of the 150th Galway Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained Mr. Adjudicator is set to go off favourite in the evening’s big race at 20-to-8.

The first race of the week goes to post at 5.20.

Declarations for Wednesday’s €300,000 thetote.com Galway Plate were revealed today with a maximum turnout 22 headed by Black Corton, trained in Britain by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Bryony Frost.

The Ditcheat trainer, who won this race with Oslot in 2008, has also declared stablemate Modus, one of five runners among the 22 owned by JP McManus in a field that includes Peter Fahey’s stable star Peregrine Run, five Gordon Elliott runners headed by Mengil Khan and light-weight Borice, and three representatives from the Willie Mullins yard, Yorkhill, Some Neck and Pravalaguna.

The extended 2m6f contest is due off at 7.20pm on Wednesday evening and includes two other British raiders, Azzuri trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by his brother Harry, and Anthony Honeyball’s Regal Encore.

SOCCER

Dundalk have been dealt a blow ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier second leg away to Qarabag.

Robbie Benson has been ruled out of the trip to Azerbaijan due to a rib injury sustained in last week’s first leg at Oriel Park.

The sides are level at 1-1 after last week’s first leg.

====

Waterford will look to build on Friday’s win away to UCD this evening.

Alan Reynolds’ side travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to face Derry City.

Kick off on Foyleside is at 7.45.

=====

The English Football League has warned Bolton and Bury could find their opening fixtures suspended over ongoing financial issues.

The EFL said that while “some progress” has been made with regard to proving they can meet their outstanding commitments, “concerns do remain” about both League One clubs.

They’ve been given a new deadline of 5 o’clock this afternoon to comply with a request to submit evidence, having already been hit with 12-point penalties.

FORMULA ONE

It’s been revealed Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes to retire him from the German F1 Grand Prix.

After running off the road for a second time at Hockenheim, the world championship leader was 13th, and set to drop to last ahead of a sixth pit stop, when he made the call with 11 laps to go.

Mercedes instructed him to continue and he was eventually promoted 2 places after finishing 11th.