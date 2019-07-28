GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary and Kilkenny will meet once again in an All-Ireland Hurling Final.

The Premier beat Wexford in Croke Park on a scoreline of 1-28 to 3-20, with their goal coming from Seamie Callanan.

Tipperary looked dead and buried with 20 minutes to go when Lee Chin’s goal put them five points down, however Liam Sheedy’s men fought back.

Galway have booked their place in another Electric Ireland minor hurling final.

They’re beat Wexford in Croke Park by 20 points to 11.

The Tribes, who are going for three-in-a-row will face Kilkenny in the decider, in a repeat of last year’s final.

There’s a triple-header taking place in Tullamore this afternoon.

First up is the minor football quarter finals where Kerry booked their place in the last four, beating Tyrone by 1-12 to nine points, while Cork and Monaghan meet for a place in the semis – that’s just getting underway..

Between those two games Cork got themselves into the Under-20 football final.

They came from four points down at half-time to beat Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-18.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Kerry booked their place in the Ladies Senior Football Championship quarter-finals.

They beat Westmeath by 1-12 to 1-10.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is heading into the final day of the WGC: FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis with a one shot lead.

He’s on 12 under and will be playing the last round with world number one Brooks Koepka who is a shot back.

They get underway at 7pm Irish Time.

Darren Clarke is out in the final round of the Senior Open.

He’s three shots off the lead on three under par after an eagle on the seventh.

Bernhard Langer is out in front on six under par.

Mark McNulty is level par, while Paul McGinley is through 16 holes and is on seven over par.

South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship

At Lahinch

Sponsored by Pierse Motors VW

Final

Sean Desmond (Monkstown) bt Keith Egan (Carton House) 1 hole to become the South of Ireland Amateur Champion 2019

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers have cut Dundalk’s lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to seven points.

They drew 1-1 with Cork City in Turners Cross.

Daire O’Connor opened the scoring for the Leesiders, while Aaron McEneff hit back for Rovers.

CYCLING

Egan Bernal is set to become the youngest winner of the Tour de France in the post-war era.

The 22-year-old Colombian holds the yellow jersey going into the final stage – which traditionally sees the leader go through Paris unchallenged.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas is second, 1 minute and 11 seconds behind Bernal.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won an incredible Formula One German Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel charged from last on the grid to finish second, with Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat ((pron: Dan-ill Kiv-E-at)) completing the podium.

Changing conditions caused drama throughout the race.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and out of the points despite starting from pole.