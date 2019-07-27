GAELIC GAMES

Limerick take on Kilkenny for a place in this year’s All-Ireland Hurling final.

The action in Croke Park gets underway at 6pm.

Maire Treasa Ni Cheallaigh reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/prelimerick.mp3

===

In the Electric Ireland minor Hurling championship semi-final, Kilkenny lead Limerick.

It’s currently 1-13 to 13 points to the Cats.

===

In football, the Electric Ireland Minor championship has reached the quarter finals, with a double header taking place in Longford.

Mayo have booked their place in the final-four after beating Dublin by 5-12 to 2-19.

Later, Kildare take on last year’s runners-up Galway for a place in the final-four.

===

Galway take on Dublin for a place in the Under-20 football final.

The game in Longford is just getting underway.

====

Mayo and Dublin are into the quarter-finals of the Ladies Senior Football Championship.

They’ll join Tyrone.

Mayo beat Donegal by 1-22 to 3-12 in Tullamore to get into the last-eight.

Meanwhile, the reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin have beaten Monaghan in Parnell Park by 3-20 to 4 points.

In the final game of the day, Armagh beat Cork by 4-09 to 3-11, with both teams booking quarter final spots.

ATHLETICS

Olympic runner Thomas Barr is not expected to compete to regain his national 400 metre hurdles title.

The Waterford spinter is believed to have pulled out of the National Athletics Championships due to a calf injury.

He had been going for the title for the ninth time in a row.

====

GOLF

Darren Clarke is one shot off the lead at the Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.

He’s one over for today after a birdie on the first, but a double bogey followed on the second.

He’s just played the 10th and is on three-under for the tournament, a shot behind the leader American Wes Short Jr.

Meanwhile, Mark McNulty is two over.

Further back is Paul McGinley on four over in the clubhouse.

=

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under-par second round of 67 overnight at the WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational to leave him tied for 13th on 4-under for the tournament.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick is the man to catch, he holds a two shot lead on 9-under.

McIlroy gets his third round underway at 20-to-six.

====

RACING

Enable has won her ninth Group 1 victory in the King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Frankie Detorri rode the winner.

It was the feature at Ascot today.

=

Here at home, an eight-race card is currently taking place at Gowran Park.

=====

SOCCER

Dundalk look to extend their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to eight points later.

They travel to Inchicore to meet St Pats, with kick-off at 5.30.

Later at 8pm, Bohemians make the trip to the north-west to take on Sligo Rovers.