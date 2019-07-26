CRICKET

Ireland’s hopes of a historic Test victory over England were dashed inside 16-overs at Lord’s today.

Chasing a winning target of 182, the visitors were bowled out for just 38.

Chris Woakes took six-wickets as Ireland registered the lowest Test total since 1955.

SWIMMING

Molly Mayne has claimed her second medal of the Youth Olympics in Baku.

The Templeogue swimmer took bronze in the girl’s 100-metre breaststroke.

It follows Mayne’s bronze in the 200-metre breaststroke earlier this week.

SOCCER

Sean McLoughlin has left Cork City for Hull City.

The defender has signed a three-year contract with the English Championship side.

====

The bottom two are both at home in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Basement side UCD welcome Waterford to Belfield.

While Finn Harps face Derry City in a north-west derby at Ballybofey.

==

First Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Wexford to Tolka Park tonight.

Second placed Drogheda are at home to Cabinteely,

Elsewhere, Limerick face Cobh, and Bray play Athlone.

====

The Republic of Ireland have named a 20-woman squad for their friendly with world champions the United States in California next week.

Heather Payne returns to the panel, but Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan miss out due to club commitments.

Tom O’Connor will take temporary charge of the side following Colin Bell’s departure.

FAI Performance Director Ruud Dokter hopes to have a new permanent manager installed before the start of their European Championship qualifying campaign in September.

CYCLING

Egan Bernal is the new leader of the Tour de France after stage 19 ended in bizarre fashion.

A hail storm at Val d’Isere saw the stage halted early, with no rider officially winning the stage.

Having spent 14-days in yellow, Julian Alaphilippe surrenders the race lead with two stages to go.