SOCCER

FAI staff have accused the association’s president Donal Conway of breaching their basic employment rights.

At last week’s EGM, Conway said he couldn’t rule out possible redundancies at the FAI which employs around 200 staff.

In a statement, SIPTU members say such “unspecified” talk is unacceptable, and that there has been no consultation over possible redundancies.

Conway is due to be returned unopposed as FAI president at this weekend’s AGM in Trim.

Newcastle have completed the club record signing of Brazilian striker Joelinton.

The 22-year old has joined from Hoffenheim for a fee that could rise to as much as 53-million euro.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle to the Premier League over their appointment of Steve Bruce as manager.

Bruce signed a three-year deal at St James’s Park earlier this month, and took coaches Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew with him from Hillsborough.

The Premier League will now investigate the matter.



GAELIC GAMES

Semple Stadium is the venue for tonight’s Bord Gais Energy Munster under-20 hurling final.

Cork meet Tipperary in the provincial decider for the second time in as many years.

Throw-in is at 7.30

ATHLETICS

Rhasidat Adeleke has won gold for Ireland at the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Baku.

The Terenure sprinter won the girls 100-metres in a time of 11-point-7 seconds.

It’s Ireland’s first medal of the games.



SWIMMING

Brendan Hyland set a new Irish record, but narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju today.

Hyland swam a time of 1-minute 56-point-5-5 seconds in placing sixth in his semi final of the 200-metre butterfly.

However, he was 7-hundredths of a second outside the Tokyo qualifying mark.

Hyland will have another chance to make the grade at the Swim Ireland Olympic Trials in April of next year.

Darragh Greene also set a new Irish record today – this time in the 50-metre breaststroke heats – before finishing 4th in his semi final and 10th overall.

CYCLING

Caleb Ewan has claimed his second stage victory of this year’s Tour de France.

The Aussie won in a sprint ahead of Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen

Julian Alaphilippe retains the leader’s yellow jersey

Geraint Thomas remains the Frenchman’s closest challenger despite falling at speed early in today’s 16th stage.

Dan Martin moves up one place to 13th on general classification after Jakob Fuglsang – previously 9th – crashed out.