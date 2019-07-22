GOLF

Shane Lowry’s Open Championship triumph has seen him crack the world’s top 20 golfers

The Offaly golfer jumps 16 places to 17th in the world which is also a career high.

Lowry’s celebrating his first ever Major triumph.

SOCCER

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers now know what awaits should they come through their respective European ties over the next 10-days.

Victory over Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League will see Dundalk face either APOEL Nicosia of Cyprus, or Montenegro’s FK Sutjetska

In the same competition, Celtic will take on CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv in the third qualifying round if they come through the challenge of Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.

A Europa League third round qualifier with Austria Vienna awaits Shamrock Rovers if they can get past Apollon Limassol.

The first leg of that tie with the Cypriot side is in Tallaght on Thursday.

Staying with the Europa League, and if Wolves beat Crusaders they’ll face Pyunik or Armenia or Czech side Jablonec.

And Rangers will go up against FC Midtjylland assuming they dispatch Cork City’s conquerors Progres Niederkorn.

====

John O’Shea has taken his first steps into coaching.

The former Republic of Ireland captain has been appointed first team coach at Reading.

O’Shea retired from playing at the end of last season after a single season at the Madejski.

====

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu has joined R-B Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Blues manager Frank Lampard says the Welsh international will benefit from game-time with the Bundesliga club.

CRICKET

Ireland bowler Boyd Rankin knows it will be a big ask for Ireland at Lords when they face England in a test

The four day test gets underway on Wednesday, a final Ashes prep for the hosts.

Rankin has also represented England, playing one test, in 2014

The Ulster bowler says this weeks game will be bigger than the 2011 World Cup win should Ireland come out on top

RUGBY

Danny Cipriani has been left out of England’s squad for their pre World Cup training camp in Italy.

The fly-half was involved in last week’s gathering in Bristol, but was one of three players separated from the main squad in order to undertake “specialised strength and conditioning work”.

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has been called up for the first time.