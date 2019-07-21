GOLF

Shane Lowry is two holes away from becoming a major champion as he leads the Open by six shots..

The Offaly man is currrently playing down the 17th on 15 under par and one over for today.

A double bogey on 14 has all but ended Tommy Fleetwood’s challenge as he sits on nine under.

Tony Finau is the clubhouse leader on seven under par.

Lowry would become the sixth Irishman to win a golf major.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell finished on four over par after a six over par 77 today.

====

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry and Donegal played out a thrilling draw in Croke Park in the Super 8s.

It finished 1-20 apiece, with Michael Murphy pointing in the last kick of the game to keep the Tir Chonaill county in it.

They both go into the final round in two weeks time in search of a semi-final spot.

=

Mayo have beaten Meath in Croke Park by nine points in the Super 8s.

It ended in Croke Park, 2-17 to 14 points.

=

Galway have beaten Westmeath by 13 points in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

It ended 2-13 to 1-03, with the win for the Tribes booking them a place in the quarter-finals

=

Waterford take on Cork this evening in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Throw-in at Walsh Park is at 5.30

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers have closed the gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity League leaders Dundalk to five points.

The Hoops beat UCD comprehensively in Tallaght by seven goals to nil.

Earlier Bohemians beat St Pats in a Dublin derby at Dalymount Park by three-goals-to-nil.

=

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says it’s for the best if Gareth Bale leaves the club.

The Welshman was left out the squad for the 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

Zidane says he wants Bale to leave sooner rather than later: