GOLF

Shane Lowry is 10-under-par through 7 holes of his third round at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Offalyman is in a tie for the lead with America’s J-B Holmes and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy missed the cut yesterday.

Fellow Northern Irish man Graeme McDowell though feels that McIlroy will add to his four major titles eventually.

McDowell is in the clubhouse at two-under-par after a third round of 68.

***

Tiger Woods says he needs a break from golf after missing the cut at the Open.

The 15-time major winner finished on six-over-par, after playing through back pain during his two rounds.

Woods feels he now needs a few weeks to recover ahead of the end of season FedEx Cup playoffs.

GAELIC GAMES

A shock could be on the cards at Croke Park this evening.

At half-time, Cork lead Tyrone 2-4 to 5 points in their All-Ireland Super 8s clash.

Luke Connolly and James Loughrey with the goals for the Rebels.

If Tyrone do manage a comeback and win here they would secure their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

At 7 o’clock, Dublin take on Roscommon.

LADIES FOOTBALL

In the group stages of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Waterford beat Monaghan 7-19 to 1-10 while Cork got the better of Cavan on a scoreline of 6-19 to 3-8.

And earlier today, Tyrone beat neighbours and Ulster champions Donegal 3-12 to 3-9.

SOCCER

Manchester United have rejected a bid of 54-million pounds from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

It’s believed they’re holding out for a fee of around 75-million – which they paid Everton for the striker two years ago.

Lukaku missed today’s friendly win over Inter Milan with an ankle injury.

RACING

Frankie Dettori has piloted Star Catcher to victory in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

The John Gosden-trained former Ribblesdale winner made all the running and took the race by half-a-length from Fleeting.

Pink Dogwood was third.