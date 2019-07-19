GOLF

Two bogeys on his back-nine saw Shane Lowry finish with a second round 67 at the Open Championship in Portrush.

The Offaly golfer ends the day on 8-under par, and shares the clubhouse lead with J-B Holmes.

South African Dylan Frittelli is also 8-under par, and he still has two holes to play.

Graeme McDowell’s battling to make the cut – he’s level par with six to play.

While Rory McIlroy has made the turn in 6-over.

Amateur champion James Sugrue misses the cut on 2-over.

Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke are also done for the week having finished on 3-over par.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon have made one change for tomorrow evening’s Super-8 meeting with Dublin at Croke Park.

Brian Stack replaces Hubert Darcy in the half-forward line.

Roscommon lost their opening game to Tyrone last week, and suffered a 14-point defeat to the Dubs last year.

====

The under-20 footballers of Laois will look to continue a fine summer for the county this evening.

They face Dublin in the final of the Eirgrid Under-20 Football Championship.

Throw-in at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park is at 7.30.

====

The Waterford panel have accused the Camogie Association of disrespect.

They’ve voiced their frustration with their All Ireland Championship match with Cork being moved back a day at 5-days’ notice.

The change from the Saturday to the Sunday is to avoid the game clashing with the Cork footballers’ meeting with Cavan.

The Deise players say changes need to happen within the Camogie Association to ensure players are recognised as athletes.

SOCCER

Derry City can move to within two-points of third-placed Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Declan Devine’s side welcome Sligo Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Elsewhere, bottom side Finn Harps go to Waterford.

==

First Division leaders Shelbourne make the trip to Athlone tonight.

Second-placed Longford go to Cabinteely.

Galway host Bray, and Limerick play Drogheda.

====

Senegal are hoping to win a first ever Africa Cup of Nations tonight.

Aliou Cissé’s side face Algeria in the final, with kick-off in Cairo at 8pm.



ATHLETICS

Kate O’Connor has won Ireland’s first ever heptathlon medal at a major championships.

The Dundalk athlete claimed silver at the European Under-20 Championships in Sweden.