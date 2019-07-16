GAELIC GAMES

Cork’s final Super-8 game has been moved to Páirc Uí Rinn as Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to undergo a pitch replacement from next week.

The game with Roscommon will now be held on Sunday August 4th with a 4pm throw-in.

Healy Park in Omagh will host Tyrone’s meeting with Dublin at the same time.

The surface of the Cork stadium came in for intense criticism after chewing up badly in a league double-header in February.

Cork County Board Chair Tracey Kennedy says the cost of the resurfacing has come in within the amount allowed in the 95-point-8 million euro estimated cost of the stadium.

==

Both Group 1 games will have 6pm starts on Saturday August 3rd.

Elverys MacHale Park hosts the meeting of Mayo and Donegal.

While Meath will face Kerry at Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

====

Cian O’Neill says he takes responsibility for the Kildare senior football side not always reaching their potential.

O’Neill led the Lilywhites to consecutive league promotions from Division 3 to Division 1, as well as reaching the 2017 Leinster final and last year’s Super 8’s.

However, Kildare lost in the third round of this year’s qualifiers to Tyrone leading O’Neill to inform the County Board last night of his decision not to seek a fifth year in charge.

SOCCER

Kieran Trippier is on the verge of a 20-million pound move to Atletico Madrid.

The Tottenham right-back has been given permission to speak with the La Liga club ahead of medical.

Trippier would be seen as a direct replacement for Juanfran who was released by Atletico at the end of last season.

====

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says they won’t be pushed into selling Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal have had two bids for the left-back rejected, with the Scottish champions looking at the 50-million pounds Manchester United paid for Aaron Wan Bissaka as a benchmark.

Lennon says Celtic are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.

RUGBY

Donnybrook’s Energia Park is to host its first ever Leinster double-bill next month.

The men’s side will face Coventry in a pre-season friendly from 3pm on August 17th.

Immediately following that, Leinster’s women will take on Connacht in the opening game of the inter-provincial championship.