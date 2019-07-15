SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have opened their under-19 European Championship group campaign with a draw.

Manchester City’s Joe Hodge equalised for Tom Mohan’s side, who played out a 1-1 draw with Norway in Yerevan.

Ireland face France in their next Group B game on Thursday.

The French have just kicked off their opening group match with the Czech Republic.

Bohemians can close the gap on second-placed Shamrock Rovers to three-points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Keith Long’s side are at Belfield to face UCD with kick-off at 7.45.

Steve Bruce has moved a step closer to becoming the new manager at Newcastle United.

He’s resigned his position at Sheffield Wednesday, where’s he’s only been in charge since the start of February.

It’s believed it’s cost Newcastle 4-million pounds to pry him away from Hillsborough.

Mason Mount has signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea.

The 20-year old midfielder spent last season on loan at Derby under new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Mount scored Chelsea’s first in a 4-0 friendly win over St. Pat’s at Richmond Park on Saturday.

GOLF

Darren Clarke will get this week’s Open Championship underway.

The 2011 Claret Jug-winner will hit the first tee shot at Portrush, and is partnered for the opening rounds by British Amateur Champion James Sugrue and Charley Hoffman.

They head out at 6.35 on Thursday morning.

Padraig Harrington has a 7.30am tee time alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Andrew Putnam

Shane Lowry’s group contains Phil Mickelson and Branden Grace, and they’re out from 7.52am.

Graeme McDowell’s out at 9.14 along with Henrik Stenson and Xander Shauffele.

And world number 3 Rory McIlroy tees off at 10.09 in the company of Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

CYCLING

Wout van Aert claimed today’s 10th stage of the Tour de France.

The Belgian got the better of the sprint finish into the southern French town of Albi, beating Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan.

Julian Alaphilippe retains the leader’s yellow jersey with a 1-minute 12-second lead over defending champion Geraint Thomas.

Dan Martin is ninth on general classification – 2-minutes 9-seconds down on Alaphilippe.