GAELIC GAMES

Kerry have beaten Mayo in their opening Super 8s game of the year at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney 1-22 to 0-15

Earlier on this afternoon, Ulster Champions Donegal beat Meath 2-19 to 1-13 in Ballybofey.

Oisín Gallen and Patrick McBrearty with the goals for Declan Bonner’s side.

In the hurling All-Ireland Championship Laois’ fairytale summer is over.

Tipperary have beaten them by 10 points at Croke Park on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-18.

First half goals for the Premier from Jason Forde and Seamus Callanan.

The O’Moores suffered a major blow just after the break as Aaron dunphy was sent off.

Kilkenny meanwhile beat Cork earlier this afternoon and have made the last four for the first time in 3 years.

Brian Cody’s side beat Cork on a scoreline of 2-27 to 3-18 at Croke Park.

Goals for the Cats from Colin Fennelly and 2014 Hurler Of The Year Richie Hogan.

TENNIS

The Wimbledon men’s singles final has gone to a 5th deciding set.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 8 time champion Roger Federer are also tied at 4 games each in the final set.

The Swiss world number 2 would equal Martina Navratilova‘ record nine-title haul at SW19 if he were to win.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has shot a 2-under-par final round of 69 at the Scottish Open.

Six birdies today have him in a tie for 33rd.

France’s Benjamin Herbert leads on 21-under.

F1

Lewis Hamilton has won Formula One’s British Grand Prix for a record sixth time.

It means the Mercedes driver extends his lead at the top of the championship standings to 39 points.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium