TENNIS

27 year-old Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon Championship after a dominant victory over Serena Williams today.

The Romanian won in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.

It’s only Halep’s second ever Grand Slam title win after claiming the French Open last year.

37 year-old Williams was aiming to equal the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with her 24th.

GAELIC GAMES

Second-half action is now underway in the opening game of this years Super 8s.

Tyrone lead Connacht champions Roscommon 8 points to 6 at Dr Hyde Park.

The Red Hand enjoyed a massive 18 point win over the Rossies at this stage of the competition last year.

Elsewhere in their group, Dublin and Cork meet in Croke Park at 7-o’clock this evening.

Dubs boss Jim Gavin has made one change to his side as Michael Darragh Macauley comes into midfield to replace the injured James McCarthy.

Dean Rock, who scored four-points as a substitute in Dublin’s Leinster final win over Meath, is once again on the bench.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Dublins bid to win a third All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title in-a-row has gotten off to a great start.

They convincingly beat Waterford on a scoreline of 5-15 to 2-6 at O’Moore Park today.

Goals for the Girls in Blue from Niamh McEvoy, Lindsey Davey, Nicole Owens and Eimear Fennell.

CAMOGIE

It’s top against bottom in group two of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with holders Cork hosting Meath at Pairc Ui Rinn this evening.

Tipperary will move a step closer to the knock-out stages if they can overcome Dublin at the Ragg.

While there’s an all Munster clash at Walsh Park between Waterford and Clare.

All of those games have just thrown-in.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 10-under-par through 17 holes of his third round at the Scottish Open.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger is the man to catch, he’s on 15-under after 5 holes today.

ROWING

Gary O’Donovan has come thrird in his single sculls final this afternoon at the World Cup Regatta in Rotterdam and will come home with a bronze medal.

Earlier on, four Irish crews booked their places in ‘A’ finals.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan advanced to tomororw’s lightweight double sculls final by finishing second in their semi-final this morning.

It’s the first time that McCarthy has been paired with Olympic silver medalist O’Donovan.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their men’s double semi while women’s cull pair Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley progressed to their final.