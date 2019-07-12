TENNIS

Roger Federer claimed the first set of his Wimbledon men’s semi final with Rafa Nadal on a tie-break.

Novak Djokovic awaits the winner in Sunday’s final.

The top seed and defending champion beat Roberto Bautista-Agut in 4-sets 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 to book a sixth Wimbledon final.

SOCCER

Sheffield United have broken their transfer record to sign Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson from Preston.

Robinson’s signed for the Premier League newcomers for a fee believed to be 6-million pounds.

The 24-year old becomes the fourth Ireland international at Bramall Lane.

====

Atletico Madrid say they are owed a further 80-million euro for Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of the French international forward having paid 120-million euro to meet his release clause.

However, Atletico say they want 200-million as it was clear Griezmann and Barca had reached a deal before his release clause was slashed by 80-million.

Griezmann’s agreed a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

====

Derry City can haul themselves back into European contention in the night’s only game in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Declan Devine’s side welcome bottom side UCD to the Ryan McBride Brandywell where kick-off is at 7.45.

GOLF

Back-to-back rounds of 67 leave Rory McIlroy on 8-under par at the midway point of the Scottish Open.

As things stand, the world number 3 is six-shots off the leading trio of Lee Slattery, Erik van Rooyen and Bernd Wiesberger.

The cut mark is currently 5-under and above, with Padraig Harrington on 4-under with four to play.

Paul Dunne’s made the turn in 2-under par.

While Graeme McDowell will miss the cut after his 69 left him on level par.

Ireland hopefuls Tom McKibbin (Holywood) and Eoin Sullivan (Carton House) will contest this year’s US Junior Amateur (15-20 July) at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio.

McKibbin gained his place in the field on the strength of his World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) while Sullivan came through pre-qualifying at Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The US Junior Amateur, inaugurated in 1948, has a rich roll call of past winners including Tiger Woods, who captured three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 US Open champion, is the only other individual to win multiple times. Other notable champions include David Duval and Johnny Miller.

Ireland Boys international Tom McKibbin, 16, competes regularly on US soil and won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley last April. McKibbin also captured the Peter McEvoy Trophy earlier this season. The Holywood player earned an exemption for the championship based on his WAGR.

Eoin Sullivan, 17, hails from Leixlip, Co Kildare and plays out of Carton House. He secured his place in the field by winning the qualifying event at Benvenue CC in North Carolina. Sullivan, a student at Belvedere College, carded a round of 70 to win his sectional qualifier by one shot. The plus one handicapper was second at the Scottish Boys in April and third at the Irish Boys last month in New Forest.

In all, there are 156 players in the field, which has been whittled down from 3,496 entrants. After two rounds of stroke play, the top 64 players advance to match play. If necessary, a playoff will be conducted to trim the field to exactly 64 golfers.

Match play commences on Wednesday 17 July and the final is played over 36 holes. The winner receives an exemption for the US Open at Winged Foot in 2020.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo look like being without yet another player for Sunday’s Super-8s meeting with Kerry.

The Connaught Telegraph report that wing-back Paddy Durcan is the latest to succumb to injury.

His place is set to go to Donal Vaughan, but leaves Mayo without Durcan, Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane for the game in Killarney.

====

Kerry await the winners of tonight’s Eirgrid Munster under-20 football semi final.

Cork meet Waterford in Clonakilty where throw-in is at 7.

CYCLING

Dylan Groenewegen has won today’s seventh stage of the Tour de France.

The Dutch rider beat Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan in a sprint into Chalon-sur-Saone.

Giulio Ciccone retains the leader’s yellow jersey.