TENNIS

Serena Williams is through to an eleventh Wimbledon Ladies singles final.

The seven-time champion has beaten Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2.

Simona Halep awaits Williams in Saturday’s final.

The seventh seed needed just 72-minutes to beat Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-3 and reach a first ever Wimbledon final.

Halep has now made finals on hard courts, clay and grass and she feels that proves how adaptable she can be.

GOLF

Two bogeys in four-holes either side of the turn have seen Rory McIlroy drop back to 2-under par on the opening day of the Scottish Open.

Graeme McDowell is currently level with five to play.

Padraig Harrington’s in the clubhouse on 4-under par following an opening round of 67.

Paul Dunne shot a 1-under 70.

There’s currently a six-way tie for the lead on 7-under par.

SOCCER

Aaron Greene’s been tasked with leading the Shamrock Rovers line in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie away to Brann.

Stephen Bradley’s opted to pack the midfield away to the Norwegian side, with kick-off at 6.

At 7:45, Cork City welcome Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg to Turner’s Cross.

While, at the same time, St. Pat’s face the Swedes of Norrkoping at Richmond Park.

====

Preston say they’ve accepted a bid from a Premier League club for Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson.

The 24-year old has been linked with newly-promoted Norwich in recent days.

====

Elsewhere, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says it didn’t take much to persuade Phil Jagielka to make a return to the club.

He was available after his contract expired at Everton.

The veteran defender made his way through the youth ranks at the Premier League newcomers – before making over 250 appearances for them.

====

Meanwhile, Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says Steve Bruce would be taking on a huge task if he becomes the club’s new manager.

The boyhood fan – and current Sheffield Wednesday boss – is the favourite to succeed the departed Rafa Benitez.

Howey told Sky Sports News, he’d have to learn how to deal with owner Mike Ashley, who’s trying to sell the club:

====

And football’s world governing body is doubling its minimum ban for racist incidents.

FIFA says the 10 game suspension would also apply to anyone who discriminates on other grounds – such as gender or sexual orientation.

The changes come into force on Monday.

GAELIC GAMES

Leinster Council chairman Jim Bolger says the possible expansion of the Leinster Hurling Championship will be discussed next week.

Proposals for a six-team structure or two groups of four will be considered with any change not coming into effect until 2021.

G-A-A President John Horan admitted this week that Laois’ win over Dublin last weekend promoted a re-think about the make up of the Leinster Championship.

Westmeath manager Joe Quaid thinks a long term vision is needed rather than reactionary decision making