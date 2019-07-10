SOCCER

Dundalk welcome Riga to Oriel Park this evening for the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

Lilywhites skipper Brian Gartland is hoping for a positive result tonight.

[CLIP]

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Meanwhile, with the same kick-off time, Frank Lampard’s tenure in charge of Chelsea begins at the home of Irish football tonight.

A youthful Bohemians side will provide the opposition for the friendly at Dalymount Park.

Elsewhere, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels there is an ‘agenda’ against Paul Pogba.

The midfielder’s agent has said France’s World Cup winner wants to leave the club during the transfer window.

Solskjaer insists no bids have been received for any of his players and that he doesn’t need to sell.

TENNIS

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori claimed the first set of his Wimbledon quarter final from eight-time champion Roger Federer.

However, Federer claimed the second by 6-games to 1.

On Court Number One, Rafa Nadal’s quarter final with Sam Querrey is just underway.

==

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face Roberto Bautista-Agut in Friday’s semi finals.

Djokovic needed less than 2-hours to beat David Goffin 6-4 6-love, 6-2.

While the Spaniard Bautista-Agut booked a first ever Grand Slam semi final appearance with a 3-sets to 1 victory over Guido Pella.

RUGBY

Springbok World Cup-winner James Small has died at the age of 50.

The former winger suffered a heart attack in Johannesburg last night.

Small won 47 caps for South Africa, helping them win the World Cup on home soil in 1995.

Meanwhile, Ruan Pienaar will be playing in the Pro 14 again next season.

The former Ulster scrum-half has signed a 2-year contract with the Cheetahs.

Pienaar has spent the past two seasons with Top 14 side, Montpellier.

CYCLING

Peter Sagan has claimed today’s 5th stage of the Tour de France.

The 3-time road race champion finished ahead of Wout Van Aert and Matteo Trentin into Colmar.

Van Aert’s finish sees him narrow the gap on yellow jersey-wearer Julian Alaphilippe to 14-seconds.

Nicolas Roche stays a minute off the lead but drops to 20th on general classification

Dan Martin is 35th, 28-seconds further back.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo defend their Connacht under-20 Football Championship title against their rivals Galway this evening.

Galway are unchanged from their semi-final win over Roscommon ahead of the half-seven throw-in at Tuam Stadium.

===

Senior panel members Aidan McCarthy, Diarmuid Ryan and Gary Cooney start for Clare in their Munster under-20 Hurling semi-final at Cork.

Ger Millerick and Sean Twomey come in for Ryan Walsh and Simon Kennefick on the Cork side for the half-seven clash at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Throw-in is at 7.30, and the winners will face Tipperary.

GOLF

Europe’s top golfer, Rory McIlroy, says he’s “fully focused” on this week’s Scottish Open rather than looking ahead to the sport’s next “major”.

He’s the favourite to win The Open, which starts at Royal Portrush next week.

But he says he’s got to get through the next few days in North Berwick first.

BOXING

Katie Taylor thinks a rumoured bout with Amanda Serrano would be an ‘explosive encounter’.

The Irish undisputed lightweight world champion has a number of options for her next fight with U-F-C star Holly Holm and a rematch against Delphine Persoon also possibilities.

But Taylor feels a meeting with seven-weight champion Serrano is the one that fans want to see