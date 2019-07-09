TENNIS

The women’s semi final line-up at Wimbledon is complete.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams will face the eighth seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

Williams needed three-sets to beat the world number 55 Alison Riske, and after an injury-plagued year she’s feeling positive https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sw19.mp3

The other semi final will pit Simona Halep against Barbora Strycova.

Halep breezed past China’s Zhang Shuai to reach just a second ever Wimbledon semi final.

While Strycova was a 7-6 6-1 winner over Jo Konta.

SOCCER

Celtic and Rangers are both in European action this evening.

Neil Lennon’s side are away to FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round of the Champions League from 6.45.

There was a 4.55 start in Gibraltar where it’s St. Joseph’s 0 Rangers 0 in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

====

The Republic of Ireland women’s side will face World Cup-winners the United States next month.

The friendly will be played at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on August 3rd.

====

Arsenal have appointed one of their “invincibles” as their new technical director.

Edu moves back to the Premier League club to take on a role working with the first-team, academy, scouting and recruitment departments.

GAELIC GAMES

Croke Park is to host the All Ireland Ladies Football semi finals for the very first time this year.

The games will be played as a double header at GAA h-q on Sunday August 25th.

====

Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill are both in the Tipperary side for tonight’s Bord Gais Energy Munster Under-21 Hurling semi final with Waterford.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7.30.

===

Dublin face Wexford tonight in the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 Football Championship.

While O’Moore Park is the venue for the meeting of Meath and Laois.

CYCLING

Elia Viviani has claimed the 4th stage of this year’s Tour de France.

The Italian won in a sprint into Nancy.

Viviani’s Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe retains the leader’s yellow jersey.