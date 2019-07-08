TENNIS

The remarkable run of 15-year old Coco Gauff at Wimbledon has come to an end.

She lost in the fourth round in straight sets to the seventh seed Simona Halep.

The Romanian will face China’s Zhang Shuai in tomorrow’s quarter finals.

However, the number 1 and number 3 seeds have both been beaten today.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty lost in 3-sets to Alison Riske.

And Riske’s reward is a quarter final meeting with Serena Williams who beat Carla Suarez-Navarro for the loss of just four games.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova lost 13-11 in the deciding set of her match to fellow Czech Karolina Muchova.

SOCCER

The FAI has invited nominations for the new President and Vice-President of the Association.

As part of the new proposals from the Governance Review Group, the two positions will be elected at the Annual General Meeting, rather than at a special Council meeting.

The new President and Vice-President will serve on the Interim Board for 12 months.

Both roles will be elected at the AGM on July 27th, but only if the terms of the Governance Review Group report are passed at the EGM on July 20th.

====

Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG from West Ham.

The 30-year old Austrian forward departs for an undisclosed fee having only signed a new contract in January.

===

UCD have signed Jack Keaney from Sligo Rovers.

The midfielder has joined the Students on a scholarship programme.

CYCLING

Julian Alaphilippe is the new leader of the Tour de France following victory on stage 3 into Épernay.

He’s become the first French wearer of the yellow jersey since 2014.

Nicolas Roche and Dan Martin both finished within the peloton and are 19th and 38th respectively on general classification.