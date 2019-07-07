GOLF

Jon Rahm has won the Irish Open for the second time in three years.

The Spaniard shot 16 under par, two clear of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

Speaking following his victory in Lahinch Rahm says its an honour to win again:

Elsewhere, Down’s Cormac Sharvin finished nine-under par, Robin Dawson from Waterford ended on six under.

Shane Lowry shot a two-under par 68 leaving him on four-under.

While, the first round leader Padraig Harrington finished up on one-under.

The only other Irish player to make it to the weekend, Seamus Power finished the tournament on one-over.



GAELIC GAMES

Meath have booked their place in football’s Super 8s.

They beat Clare in Portlaoise on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-18.

The Royals now play Donegal in Ballybofey next weekend.

The All-Ireland Senior preliminary hurling quarter-finals are taking place.

Cork will face Kilkenny after they beat Westmeath in a very-high scoring game in Mullingar.

The game ended 1:40 to 20 points.

Meanwhile, Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois are beating Dublin by 1:12 to 8 points.

The winner faces Tipperary in the next round

In the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship, Waterford have beaten Meath in Group 2 in Navan.

It ended 5-09 to 11 points..

While the Royals are the only team left to register a win in Group 2.



SOCCER

The Women’s World Cup final is taking place in Lyon.

It’s currently 0-0 between the US and the Netherlands.

The USA strong favourites to retain the title.

It’s understood former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has turned down a contract worth around 100 million euro to manage a club in China.

It’s claimed Guangzhou Evergrande ((Pron Gang-Zhu Ever-grand)) were willing to pay the ex-Chelsea boss 31 million euro a season, with bonuses, in what is believed to be the biggest managerial offer in world football.

Mourinho was pictured meeting, the billionaire chairman of the Evergrande group, in London in April when they discussed a potential move.

RACING

Action is now underway in Limerick where an eight race card is taking place throughout the afternoon.