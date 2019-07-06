Golf

Day 3 has come to a close in Lahinch with a new course record.

Dennis Kirwin reports

TENNIS

French Open winner Rafa Nadal has strolled into the last 16 at Wimbledon with a straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga this afternoon.

Eight time champion Roger Federer takes on Lucas Pouille (pron: loo-cah pwee) shortly as he aims to make the next round.

23-time slam winner Serena Williams and women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty both advanced with straight set victories earlier on today.



GAELIC GAMES

There’s three games this evening in round-four of the All-Ireland Senior Football qualifiers.

Action has just gotten underway between last year’s beaten finalists Tyrone and their Ulster rivals Cavan in Clones.

They’ve also just thrown-in at Semple Stadium where Cork are taking on Laois.

Neighbours Mayo and Galway face off at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.



LADIES FOOTBALL

The Connacht Senior Ladies Football replay between Galway and Mayo is currently taking place at the Gaelic Grounds.

Second half action is now underway.

Galway lead 2-3 to Mayo’s 5 points.

Tracey Leonard and Megan Glynn with the goals for the Tribeswomen.

SOCCER

Sweden lead England 2-1 at half time in their World Cup third place play-off in Nice.

Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson with the goals for the Swedes and then Fran Kirby got one back for the Lionesses.