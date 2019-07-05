GOLF

Cormac Sharvin says tricky conditions have made things difficult on day 2 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Ulsterman leads the Irish charge at Lahinch on 5-under par following his 69 today.

Zander Lombard is the clubhouse leader on 9-under par following a 67.

A 73 saw Padraig Harrington drop back to 4-under.

Robin Dawson is 1-under following a 71.

Shane Lowry is now 2-under par after a tricky front-9.

Seamus Power is also now 2-under.

Paul Dunne may have done enough to make the cut – he’s in the clubhouse on level par.

Graeme McDowell will almost certainly miss the cut – he’s currently 4-over par.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is being made to work hard on Court One by Hubert Hurkacz.

But he’s just taken a two sets to one lead.

Last year’s beaten finalist Kevin Anderson was beaten in straight setst today by Guido Pella.

Tenth seed Karen Khachanov is also out, and fell in straight sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Women’s seventh seed Simona Halep is through to round 4 following a 6-3 6-1 victory over Viktoria Azarenka.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova needed three-sets to beat Hsieh Su-Wei.

SOCCER

Leicester City have signed striker Ali Reghba from Bohemians.

The 19-year old scored twice for Leicester’s under-23s while on trial in January.

Bohs are in SSE Airtricity Premier Division action this evening, making the trip to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City.

Leaders Dundalk head to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to face Derry City.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Sligo to Tallaght.

Waterford entertain St. Pat’s.

And the bottom two meet at Belfield where UCD face Finn Harps.

First Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Galway tonight.

Longford go to Limerick, and Drogheda host Cobh.

Cabinteely face Bray, and bottom side Wexford head to Athlone.