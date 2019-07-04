GOLF

Padraig Harrington is the course leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

He’s moved to 6-under par and one clear of the field.

Shane Lowry is best of the Irish in the clubhouse following his 4-under par opening round of 66.

Lowry’s been joined on 4-under by Cormac Sharvin.

Robin Dawson is 2-under par.

Seamus Power, Brian Casey and Paul McBride all ended the day level.

Graeme McDowell shot a disappointing 2-over par opening round of 72.

But the Portrush man doesn’t feel he’s out of contention just yet.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal is already up a break in the first set of his Wimbledon second round grudge match with Nick Kyrgios.

Roger Federer is through to round 3 courtesy of a straight sets victory over Jay Clarke.

The eight-time champion’s potential quarter final opponent Kei Nishikori also beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

But ninth seed John Isner, and 13th seed Milos Raonic (PR: Row-nitch) are both out – beaten by Joao Sousa and Mikhail Kukushkin respectively.

===

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty sailed into round 3 with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber is 5-1 down in the final set of her match with American Lauren Davis

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova was a straight sets winner over Kristina Mladenovic.

Still to come, seven-time champion Serena Williams goes up against Kaja Juvan.

SOCCER

Frank Lampard says he has the full belief he can succeed as Chelsea manager.

The club’s record goalscorer has signed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Another former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris will be his assistant coach, with Claude Makelelé set to follow.

====

Manchester City have completed the club record signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder’s signed a five-year contract with the treble-winners.

====

Ayoze Perez has become Leicester’s second signing of the season.

It’s believed he’s cost 30-million pounds to pry away from Newcastle.

SAILING

Carlow’s Finn Lynch didn’t get the start he was hoping for at the Olympic qualifier in Japan today.

The Rio 2016 veteran finished outside the top-20 on day one.

The world championship regatta is in the qualification stages until Saturday before the gold fleet is decided.