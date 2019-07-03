SOCCER

Manchester City have paid the release clause for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

Atletico have confirmed that the required 70-million euro has been lodged with La Liga and his contract at the Metropolitano has been cancelled.

The 22-year old is now free to join the treble-winners, and would become their record signing.

====

Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Conor Masterson has signed for Championship side Q-P-R.

The 20-year old was released by Liverpool at the end of last season, and has signed a 2-year deal at Loftus Road.

====

On the field the United States will discover their Women’s World Cup final opponents tonight.

The Netherlands face Sweden in the second semi final, with kick-off in Lyon at 8.

TENNIS

Simona Halep has set up a Wimbledon third round meeting with former Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka.

Seventh seed Halep was a three-set victor over her fellow Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

While Azarenka beat Ajla Tomljanovic (pron: Eye-lah Tom-lan-oh-vich) for the loss of just two game.

Third see Karolina Pliskova, and eighth seed Elina Svitolina were among the others moving through to round 3 today.

And Venus Williams’ conquerer, 15-year old Coco Gauff takes on 2017 semi finalist Magdalena Rybarikova

=

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic resumes his quest to win a fifth Wimbledon singles title later when he faces the American Denis Kudla on Centre Court.

Three-time Grand Slam-winner Stan Wawrinka is out, beaten in 5-sets by 21-year old American Reilly Opelka.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell says this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will provide perfect preparation for the Open Championship.

In the year 2000, McDowell registed victories at both Lahinch and the venue for The Open, Portrush.

And he says the the County Clare course is set up perfectly for those wishing to lift the Claret Jug later this month.

BOXING

Michael Conlan’s replacement opponent for the 3rd of August has been confirmed.

The former world amateur champion will take on Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park in Belfast.

Conlan was due to fight Vladimir Nikitin but the Russian featherweight withdrew due to a bicep injury.

ROWING

The O’Donovan brothers have been split up for this month’s Rowing World Cup event in Rotterdam.

Paul O’Donovan remains in the lightweight men’s double sculls, but will be partnered by fellow Skibbereen man Fintan McCarthy.

Gary O’Donovan will race in the lightweight men’s single sculls.

Ireland will send seven boats to Rotterdam in all, including that of European Championship gold medalist Sanita Puspure.