TENNIS

Seven-time Wimbledon women’s champion Serena Williams is on the verge of a place in the second round, she’s a set and 4-3 up on Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

There have been two more big name casualties in the women’s draw today.

2017 champion Garbine Muguruza was beaten in straight sets by Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

While Maria Sharapova retired hurt while 5-love down in the final set of her first round match with Pauline Parmentier of France.

However, the top seed and the defending champion are both safely through to round 2.

World number 1 Ashleigh Barty and last year’s winner Angelique Kerber were straight sets winners over Saisai Zheng and Tatjana Maria respectively.

Third seed Rafa Nadal is in control of his first round match – he leads Japan’s Yuichi Sugita by 2-sets to love.

Earlier, Roger Federer lost the first set of his match with world number 86 Lloyd Harris, before winning in 4-sets.

Men’s fifth seed Dominic Thiem is out, however – beaten in 4-sets by Sam Querrey.

SOCCER

Tottenham have completed the club record signing of Tanguy Ndombelé from Lyon.

The France international midfielder has signed a contract with the Champions League finalists that runs until the summer of 2025.

It’s believed Ndombele has cost Spurs 62-million euro, eclipsing the 40-million paid to Ajax in 2017 for defender Davinson Sanchez.

Lyon is the venue for the first of this week’s Women’s World Cup semi finals.

Defending champions United States face England, with kick-off at 8.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will be among the earlier starters on Thursday morning at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McDowell tees off at 8.30 on Thursday morning, playing with fellow Ryder Cup stalwarts Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olesen.

While Lowry is partnered by defending champion Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood.

Padraig Harrington will go out at 1.10 in the company of Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton.

While Seamus Power’s first appearance on home soil in 6-years begins at 9.10am.

Rory McIlroy has opted not to play at Lahinch this week, turning to the Scottish Open as his preparation for the Open Championship at Portrush.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s quarter-final night in the Munster and Leinster under-20 Football Championships.

Having accounted for reigning All-Ireland champions Kildare in the opening-round, Laois make the trip to Westmeath in Leinster’s last-eight.

Longford host Dublin, Louth take on Wexford and Meath face Offaly.

In Munster it’s Waterford at home to Clare while Tipperary and Limerick clash at Semple Stadium.