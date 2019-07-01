GAELIC GAMES

The times and venues for the Round 4 football qualifiers have been confirmed.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Tyrone meet Cavan in an All-Ulster affair in Clones on Saturday at 5pm.

At the same time in Semple Stadium in Thurles, Laois play beaten Munster finalists Cork.

While at 7pm in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick – Galway face off against Mayo.

One game is down for Sunday, Meath who will be hoping to recover from the Leinster Final will play Clare in Portlaoise at 2pm.

=

Meanwhile, the preliminary hurling quarter-finals will take place on Sunday.

Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois will welcome Dublin to O’Moore Park in Portlaoise with a 4.15pm throw-in.

Before that, Westmeath take on Cork in Mullingar at 3pm.

The winners will go through to the quarter-finals to face either Tipperary or Kilkenny.

Speaking after their Joe McDonagh Cup victory yesterday to Midlands 103, the Laois boss Eddie Brennan said he wishes they had more time to prepare for this game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/eddiemon.mp3

====

TENNIS

Defending men’s Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has got into the second round following a straight sets win.

He beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Centre Court 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, the sixth and seventh seeds are in danger of exiting the competition.

German Alexander Zverev won the first set against Jiri Vesley, but lost the second and is 4-2 down in the third.

While, Stefanos Tsitsipas is two sets to one down against the unseeded Italian Thomas Fabbiano.

=

In the women’s draw, US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is on centre court, taking on Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

The number two seed lost the first set 7-6.

Earlier, Third seed Karolina Pliskova breezed into the second round with a straight sets victory 6-2, 7-6 against China’s Lin Zhu.

====

SOCCER

Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The deal will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old has scored 45 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.