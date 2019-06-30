GAELIC GAMES

Limerick are Munster Hurling Champions for the 20th time.

They beat Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds comprehensively by 2-26 to 2-14.

1-05 from Na Piarsaigh’s Peter Casey helped the Treaty to a 12 point win.

Wexford are leading the Leinster Hurling Championship.

They are up against Kilkenny by 17 points to 16.

Kilkenny are hoping to claim the Bob O’Keeffee Cup for the 72nd time while the Yellow Bellies are aiming for glory for the first time since 2004.

Laois are Joe McDonagh Cup champions.

They beat Westmeath in Croke Park by 3-26 to 1-21.

Its the second year in a row the Lake County have lost in the final of the competition.

They now go on to play Dublin in the preliminary quarter-finals, while the O’Moore’s will play Cork and have won promotion to next year’s Leinster Championship.

There’s two provincial crowns up for grabs in Ladies football today.

Donegal are up against Armagh by 10 points in the Ulster Senior Final.

Its Donegal 3-06 to the Orchard’s 5 points.

While in the Leinster decider, All-Ireland Champions Dublin are leading Westmeath in Carlow by 2-04 to 6 points.

EUROPEAN GAMES

Gold medalist at the European Games, Kurt Walker says his dream has come true.

The bantamweight boxer beat Ukranian Mykolo Butsenko by unanimous decision in Minsk earlier.

The 24-year takes home Team Ireland’s seventh medal of the games.

He says the support was incredible:

Meanwhile, Dubliner Kellie Harrington had to withdraw from her lightweight final.

The world champion picked up a hand injury in her semi-final so has had to settle for silver, while Finland’s Mira Potkonen received a walk-over.

CRICKET

England have set India a mammoth 338 runs for victory in their match at the Cricket World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow top scored with 111, while Jason Roy and Ben Stokes also made half centuries at Edgbaston.

England need to win to keep qualification for the semi-finals in their own hands.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won a thrilling Formula One Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had led most of the race, but was passed with three laps to go.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with Lando Norris sixth.