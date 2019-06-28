EUROPEAN GAMES

Kellie Harrington is the latest Irish boxer looking to upgrade her bronze medal to at least a silver in Minsk.

The Dubliner beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson by unanimous decision in the lightweight semi finals.

Harrington will face Mira Potkonen, the Finn that beat Katie Taylor in at the Rio Olympics, in Sunday’s final.

Earlier today, Michaela Walsh earned at least a silver with a split decision victory over Russia’s Daria Abramova.

The Belfast fighter will face Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova in tomorrow afternoon’s final.

Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh had to settle for bronze after losing on a split decision to Poland’s Karolina Koszewska.

And still to come this evening, Regan Buckley, Kurt Walker and Michael Nevin are all in semi-final action as well.

Chloe and Sam Magee secured Ireland’s seventh medal of the games with a quarter final win over the Netherlands in the mixed doubles badminton.

The Donegal siblings will face the number 1 seeds of Great Britain in tomorrow’s semi finals.

SOCCER

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division resumes this evening with a top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk hold a five-point lead over tonight’s hosts Shamrock Rovers.

Elsewhere, third placed Bohemians go to Waterford.

There’s a Dublin derby at Belfield where UCD face St. Pat’s

Finn Harps entertain Sligo Rovers.

And Cork face Derry City at Turner’s Cross.

Hosts France face the holders United States in the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup tonight.

Kick off is at 8, and the winners will play England in the semi finals.

It took Nottingham Forest 17-minutes after Martin O’Neill’s departure to confirm his replacement as manager.

The former Republic of Ireland boss leaves the Championship side after just five-months in charge.

Former Rennes manager Sabri Lamouchi is the new man in charge at the City Ground.

O’Neill’s departure came five-days after Roy Keane left as his assistant.

GAELIC GAMES

There’s no place for Cillian O’Connor in the Mayo team to face Armagh at Castlebar tomorrow.

James Horan has brought in Michael Plunkett, Donal Vaughan, Fergal Boland and Mikey Murray for Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty, Darren Coen and injured captain Diarmuid O’Connor

John Heslin is back in the Westmeath team to face Clare in Mullingar in round three of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers tomorrow evening.

Manager Jack Cooney has recalled the St Loman’s forward at full-forward with Joe Halligan dropping to the bench.

The Division Three League winners have made one other change with Sam Duncan coming into midfield to partner Denis Corroon.

Laois manager John Sugrue has made two changes to his team ahead of tomorrow’s Midlands derby with Offaly in the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.

Sean O’Flynn and Damien O’Connor come into the side with Conor Boyle and Trevor Collins dropping to the bench.

Offaly manager John Maughan has stuck with the same 15 that beat Sligo last weekend.

GOLF

Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship

At New Forest

25 – 28 June 2019

Results

290 A Marshall (Lisburn), 69, 74, 73, 74

291 L O’Neill (Connemara), 68, 73, 70, 80

292 R Carvill (Warrenpoint), 74, 72, 71, 75; E Sullivan (Carton House), 72, 72, 74, 74; F Hickey (Muskerry) – U17 Winner, 72, 70, 78, 72; J Black (Lisburn), 71, 73, 76, 72

293 D Keating (Seapoint), 73, 70, 75, 75; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 68, 72, 81, 72

295 M Fitzgibbon (Portmarnock), 77, 69, 77, 72

296 J McCabe (Roganstown), 71, 79, 73, 73; S Walker (Roscommon), 71, 74, 75, 76

297 L Cunningham (Galway Bay), 75, 71, 80, 71; S Doyle (Black Bush), 71, 78, 78, 70; R Galligan (Elm Park), 69, 79, 75, 74

298 J Hill (Galgorm Castle), 74, 71, 80, 73; D Marshall (Naas), 73, 78, 73, 74

300 D Leufer (Athenry), 73, 76, 77, 74

301 M Hopkins (England ), 77, 78, 78, 68; J Byrne (Baltinglass), 72, 73, 79, 77

302 S Murphy (Portumna), 78, 76, 76, 72; G Leigh (England), 75, 74, 75, 78; A Smith (Mullingar), 73, 74, 76, 79

303 R McNelis (Fintona), 80, 71, 78, 74; J Mackin (Dundalk), 78, 74, 73, 78; R Milne (Faithlegg), 73, 71, 81, 78; A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), 72, 78, 75, 78

305 J Butler (Naas), 79, 76, 74, 76; H Lord (England), 75, 76, 81, 73; J Shellard (Lisburn), 74, 73, 81, 77; J Egan (Muskerry), 71, 80, 75, 79

306 M Kernanet (France), 77, 73, 76, 80; E Shipp (Headfort), 75, 73, 81, 77

307 C MacCanna (Carton House), 75, 74, 84, 74

308 S Downes (Royal Dublin), 73, 79, 79, 77; M Dhaubhadel (England), 71, 84, 78, 75

309 F Hoare (Roscommon), 78, 76, 78, 77; C French (Carton House), 75, 72, 79, 83; K Morrison (Holywood), 72, 77, 83, 77; L Mitchell (Knock), 69, 76, 84, 80

310 D Muldowney (Carton House), 80, 76, 74, 80; R Feerick (Mallow), 75, 74, 80, 81; E McArthur (Royal Portrush), 72, 78, 83, 77; B Crawford (Greenacres), 72, 74, 86, 78

311 C Rabbette (Esker Hills), 76, 79, 78, 78; M Deasy (Lee Valley), 76, 74, 80, 81; R Walsh (Kinsale), 75, 76, 81, 79; A Collins (Laytown & Bettystown), 74, 74, 82, 81

313 D Mulligan (The Links Portmarnock), 79, 79, 75, 80

314 B St John (Portmarnock), 77, 74, 81, 82

315 N O’Callaghan (Greenore), 78, 79, 76, 82

316 P Keeling (Roganstown ), 74, 81, 76, 85