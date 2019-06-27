EUROPEAN GAMES



Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee are just one match away from securing Ireland’s latest medal in Minsk.

They beat Belarus to finish top of their pool in the mixed doubles badminton, and will face the Netherlands in tomorrow’s quarter finals.

However, Nhat Nguyen exits at the group phase following defeat today to Britain’s Tony Penty.

Jenny Egan finished fourth in the A-final of the Women’s K-1 5000-metre canoeing.

The Kildare athlete was 29-seconds off the medal places, however.

Earlier, Egan finished 8th in the B-final of the women’s K-1 200-metres.

SOCCER

Le Havre (PR: Harv) hosts the first of the Women’s World Cup quarter finals this evening.

Norway face England, with kick-off at 8.

===

Barcelona’s vice-president Jordi Cardoner admits that Neymar wants to re-join Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward left the Catalan giants for P-S-G two-years ago, but is now believed to be unhappy in Paris.

However, Cardoner says they’ve not spoken with Neymar and issues remain over his 2017 departure from the Camp Nou.

====

Kevin O’Connor will remain at Cork City until the end of this season.

The full-back re-joined the club on loan from Preston in February, but will stay until the autumn.

Cork will have an eye on events in Luxembourg this evening where Progres Niederkorn take on Cardiff Met Uni in the first leg of their Europa League preliminary round tie.

The eventual winners will face the Leesiders in the First Qualifying Round.

====

Chelsea will begin their pre-season campaign in Dublin.

The Europa League winners will face Bohemians at Dalymount on July 10th, before a game with St. Pat’s at Richmond Park on the 13th.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan’s in the clubhouse on 1-over par following an opening round 72 at the Andalucia Masters.

Currently out on course, Michael Hoey 1-over par, and Paul Dunne is 4-over.

Victor Perez of France heads the field on 6-under following a round of 65.

====

Female members have been formally invited to join the world’s oldest golf club at Muirfield for the first time.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, who are based at the East Lothian Links, voted to change their controversial policy barring women two years ago.

After receiving applications and assessing them through their traditional lengthy procedure, the club have now invited 12 ladies to take up membership of the 275-year-old organisation from Monday.