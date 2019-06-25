GAELIC GAMES

Wexford’s Aidan Nolan is set to miss this weekend’s Leinster Hurling final with Kilkenny.

Nolan was red-carded late in Wexford’s round robin draw with Kilkenny nearly a fortnight ago.

The GAA’s Central Hearings Committee have imposed a two-match ban, meaning Nolan will also miss the subsquent All Ireland semi final or quarter final.

The Half Way House-Bunclody man still has the option of going to the Central Appeals Committee.

The G-A-A have rejected a request from The Curragh’s executive to change the throw-in time of Saturday’s All-Ireland Qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone.

The match is set to get underway at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm, 20-minutes before the running of the Irish Derby at the re-developed Curragh racecourse.

There’s only five-kilometres between the venues and it’s feared it may affect attendances at both fixtures.

Curragh C-E-O Derek McGrath says it’s an ‘unfortunate clash’ but he ‘respects’ the G-A-A-s decision.

SOCCER

The quarter final line-up at the Women’s World Cup will be completed this evening.

Italy and China have just kicked off in Montpellier.

While Rennes hosts the meeting of the Netherlands and Japan from 8.

Frank Lampard looks likely to return to Chelsea as their next manager.

The Premier League side’s record goalscorer has been given permission to talk to his old club by Derby.

Lampard has spent just one season as a manager, guiding Derby to the Championship playoff final where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

EUROPEAN GAMES

Wicklow’s Regan Buckley has won Ireland’s first medal of the Games.

He’s beaten Spain’s Martin Molina Salvador on a split decision in their light-flyweight boxing quarter-final in Minsk.

Buckley advances to the semi-finals and is now assured of at least a bronze medal.

James McGivern lost his last-16 bout this lunchtime against European champion Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia.

Ryan Mullen was just one-second away from securing Ireland’s first medal of this year’s Games in Minsk.

Mullen finished fourth in the men’s time trial, less than a second behind third-placed Jan Bartra.

Michael O’Loughlin was sixth in that race.

Jenny Egan qualified for the B-final of the K-1 500-metres canoeing after placing fifth in her semi final.

Ronan Foley set a new personal best in reaching the men’s semi finals of the K-1 1000-metres.

It was a disappointing day on the badminton courts, with the men’s doubles team of Josh Magee and Paul Reynolds, men’s single Nhat Nguyen (pron: Nat Wen) and mixed doubles pair of Chloe and Sam Magee all losing their latest group matches.