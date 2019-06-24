RUGBY

An IRFU investigation into “inappopriate behaviour” by a player after Leinster’s Pro 14 final victory has concluded.

A statement says the player in question has been sanctioned and apologised to the individual involved in the incident.

The IRFU and the player regret any upset the incident has caused.

=====

Ulster’s Marcell Coetzee has been called up to South Africa’s upcoming training squad for the Rugby Championship,

The 28 year old back row hasn’t featured for the Springboks since joining the Irish province in 2016 with the last of his 28 caps coming against Argentina, prior to the 2015 World Cup.

He returned from a serious knee injury to play 23 times and score five tries for Ulster last season.

SOCCER

Newcastle fans have reacted angrily to the news that Rafa Benitez is leaving the club.

The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of this month, and the club say they could not reach an agreement on an extension.

With limited resources and constant boardroom uncertainty, Benitez guided Newcastle to back-to-back mid-table finishes in the Premier League, having won the Championship in 2017.

Newcastle say the process to appoint a successor is underway.

====

Holders United States have just kicked off against Spain in the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

The hosts France await the winners in the quarter finals.

Then at 8, Sweden take on Canada with the winners to face Germany in Rennes on Saturday.

=====

In Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo it’s Ivory Coast 1 South Africa 0.

At 6 in Group E, Tunisia take on Angola.

While Mali face Mauritania at 9.

GAELIC GAMES

St. Conleth’s Park in Newbridge will host Kildare’s third round football qualifier with Tyrone this Saturday, with a 5pm throw in.

There’ll be a 6 o’clock start in Mullingar where Westmeath will face Clare.

And the two remaining games will throw in at 7pm.

Neighbours Laois and Offaly are to meet at O’Moore Park, while Mayo host Armagh in Castlebar.

BOXING

Grainne Walsh is the latest Irish boxer through to the quarter finals of at the European Games in Minsk.

The Spartacus fighter beat Britain’s Rosie Eccles in the last-16 of the women’s lightweight division.

Earlier today there were wins for featherweight Michaela Walsh, and men’s bantamweight Kurt Walker.

However, Dean Gardiner lost his super-heavyweight last-16 contest to his Georgian opponent.