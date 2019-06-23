GAELIC GAMES

Donegal have won their 10th Ulster Football Championship title.

They beat Cavan on a scoreline of 1:24 to 2:16 in Clones.

Jamie Brennan got 1:4 to help the Tir Chonaill to victory.

They’ve now booked their place in the Super 8s, while the Breffni County will go into Round 4 of the qualifiers.

Paddy McBrearty, who got five points says each victory gets sweeter

Offaly are into Round 3 of the football qualifiers after an 11 point win over Sligo.

It finished 3:17 to 15 points in Tullamore.

SOCCER

The managerial team of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane have parted company after six years working together.

The Corkman has left the Nottingham Forest Assistant Manager role after just five months.

The 47-year old is believed to be pursuing a managerial role, with his last solo job at Ipswich which ended in 2011.

O’Neill and Keane led the Republic of Ireland to the Second Round of Euro 2016, losing to the hosts France.