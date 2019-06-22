GAELIC GAMES

One of the biggest traditions in the GAA calendar takes place this evening.

Kerry will look to win their 81st Munster titile, making it 7 in a row.

For the third year running, neighbours Cork stand in the Kingdom’s way.

Kerry were 17 points victors when the sides met this time last year.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is at 7 o’clock.

In the second round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers Kildare booked their place in the next round with a 1-25 to 14 point win over Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Fergal Conway with the goal just after half-time.

******

In hurling Meath won the Christy Ring Cup final, beating down by 10 points.

The final score in Croke Park was 4-19 to 2-15.

And Leitrim are the new Lory Meagher Cup champions after beating Lancashire by a single point after extra-time.

SOCCER

There’s two last 16 fixtures down for decision at the Women’s World Cup in France today.

With second half action underway, two-time champions Germany lead Nigeria 2-nil thanks to goals from Alexandra Popp and Sara Dabritz.

At 8 o’clock tonight, Norway face Australia as they all look to book their places in the quarter finals.

GOLF

On the PGA Tour – Waterford’s Seamus Power is 5 under par through 7 of his 3rd round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

American Zack Sucher leads on 11-under, while Padraig Harrington missed the halfway cut.

RACING

The curtain comes down on this year’s Royal Ascot today.

The feature race of the day the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes was won by the Chalie Appleby 6/4 favouite Blue Point.

Noel Meade may be more familiar to winning the likes of the JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal but he enjoyed a major success on the Flat at the northern track with Dadoozdart, who ran out a brave winner of the Magners Ulster Derby from King’s Vow.

The €100,000 prize was the second leg of a treble for Shane Foley, with the third success a wide-margin victory aboard Camphor in the Ulster Oaks for Jessica Harrington, who was also recording a double on the card.

Jessica Harrington has high hopes for Camphor in the Ulster Oaks later this afternoon at Down Royal but she got her day off to a flying start as Invincible Diva came home a comfortable winning favourite of the opening maiden.

The mount of Shane Foley was always in control on the front end and looks set to step up in class at Tipperary on July 4 in the Listed Coolmore US Navy Flag Tipperary Stakes next time.

The popular mare Airlie Beach, a Grade 1-winner over hurdles for Willie Mullins and the Supreme Horse Racing Club, has unfortunately died at the age of nine in her retirement from racing.

The tough and talented performer was staying at National Hunt breeder Rowland Crellin’s farm in Wales.

He said: “Airlie Beach was covered by Kayf Tara three days ago. When we brought her in from the paddock on Wednesday she was poorly and we took her to the veterinary hospital at Bristol University.

“She has a foal by Walk In The Park for whom we’ve had to get a foster mare. What has happened is unbelievable and it’s very sad to have lost her.”

Airlie Beach, a daughter of Shantou, was bred by Mullins’ wife Jackie and won nine races, six of them over hurdles. She achieved her biggest success when landing the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December 2016.