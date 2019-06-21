SOCCER

FAI President Donal Conway says pressure from sponsors will influence whether reform recommendations are adopted.

A governance review from a five-person group has called for the size of the FAI board to be increased from 10 to 12, with a mandatory four female members inside two years.

The roles of Honorary Secretary and Horoary Treasurer should be abolished.

They’ve also called for the roles of FAI president and chairperson of the board of directors be separated.

Recommendations from the report will be put to next month’s FAI AGM, with two-thirds majority required to implement any changes.

However, Conway refused to clarify whether the role of Executive Vice President – last occupied by John Delaney – still exists https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roi-1.mp3

Wexford Youths will faces sides from Lithuania, Albania and Malta in their qualifying group for the Women’s Champions League.

The National league winners take on Gintras Universitetas, KF Vllaznia (PR: Vlaz-nee-ah), and Birkirkara in Lithuania between August 7th and 13th.

RACING

Frankie Dettori’s brilliant form at Royal Ascot continued this afternoon.

His seventh winner of this year’s festival came aboard 8-to-1 shot Advertise in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Today’s other Group 1 – the Coronation Stakes – was won by 20-to-1 chance, Watch Me.

GAELIC GAMES

Ronan McCarthy’s been forced into making three alterations to his Cork side for tomorrow night’s Munster football final with Kerry.

Sean White, Kevin O’Driscoll and Stephen Sherlock all come into the side in place of Thomas Clancy, Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke.

Kerry named their side last night, with Dara Moynihan making his Championship debut in place of the injured James O’Donoghue.