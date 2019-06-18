RACING

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Circus Maximus was a 10-to-1 winner of the St. James’s Palace Stakes – the last of three group ones on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

Earlier, Blue Point claimed the King’s Stand Stakes at a price of 5-to-2.

The first group 1 of the day – the Queen Anne Stakes – was won by 14-to-1 chance Lord Glitters.

SOCCER

The Irish sides in Europe have all been given potentially manageable draws.

Dundalk will face Latvian champions Riga in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Shamrock Rovers will face the Norwegians of Brann in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Cork City still don’t know their exact opponents, as they’ll play the winners of the preliminary round meeting of Progres Niederkorn and Cardiff Met Uni.

While St. Pat’s have been handed what appears the toughest draw, as they’ll faces the Swedes of IFK Norkopping.

=====

Former UEFA President Michel Platnin is being questioned by police in France over a corruption probe.

The country’s former national captain denies any wrongdoing over Qatar being awarded the 2022 World Cup.

In 2015 – the 63-year-old was banned from football for eight years for taking what was called a “disloyal payment” from former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

=====

Brazil’s fate at the Women’s World Cup hangs in the balance this evening.

They need a point from their match with Group C leaders Italy to be sure of progress to the last-16.

In the other game tonight, Australia also need a win to maintain hope of progress.

GAELIC GAMES

An anterior cruciate ligament injury has ended the season of Tipperary’s Patrick “Bonner” Maher.

The two-time All Star sustained the injury during Sunday’s Munster Hurling Championship win over Limerick.

Maher will require surgery to rectify the problem, sidelining him for at least nine-months.

Tipp are still awaiting the results of a scan on Cathal Barrett, and his status should be made clearer tonight.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s men’s side have topped their pool and moved straight into the semi finals of their FIH Series Finals tournament in France.

Alexander Cox’s side thrashed Singapore 11-nil this afternoon.

CYCLING

Reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has become the latest Team Ineos rider to suffer a fall.

The 33-year old sustained a suspected shoulder injury that left him unable to complete today’s 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse.

Thomas’ fall comes barely a week after Chris Froome suffered multiple injuries in a 34-miles-per-hour crash on the Criterium du Dauphiné.