SOCCER

Chelsea are yet to make a formal approach for Derby County manager Frank Lampard.

The 40-year old is believed to be Chelsea’s preferred candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has two-years remaining on his Derby contract, and their owner Mel Morris says they want to keep him at the club for the long-term.

However, Morris says that Chelsea are welcome to make a suitable offer.

The last-16 at the Women’s World Cup will continue to take shape this evening.

A win for either China or Spain in Le Havre will see them progress from Group B along with Germany.

Germany themselves face South Africa in Montpellier and both of those games have just kicked off.

Hosts France need only a point from their match with Nigeria in Rennes to finish top of Group A.

Norway should join France in the knockout phase, and they take on South Korea in Reims (PR: Rrass)

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has left the club.

The former Leeds midfielder guided Charlton to promotion to the Championship via the playoffs last month and had been seeking improved terms.

Both parties have failed to agree on a contract extension, resulting in Bowyer departing The Valley.

GAELIC GAMES

Ray Connellan is returning to Ireland after three-years of playing Aussie Rules.

The Westmeath forward spent the past year as part of Essendon’s Victoria State side, but only played four times.

Essendon have confirmed that the 24-year old is heading home to concentrate on his studies and to play football again.

RUGBY

Ireland’s under-20s take on England in the 5th place semi finals later at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Noel McNamara’s side has been ravaged by injuries, with Ciaran Booth and David McCann the latest players to see their tournaments end prematurely.

Leinster’s Aaron O’Sullivan will make his debut on the wing, and kick-off in Rosario is at 7.30, Irish time.

The configurations of the Pro 14 conferences have been changed for the next two seasons.

Leinster, Ulster and the Dragons have moved from Conference B to Conference A.

While moving the other way are Munster, Connacht and the Scarlets.

The changes are based on last season’s finishing positions.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s Magical heads the market at 2/1 for the The Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday after a stellar field of eight was confirmed on Monday morning for what is a race to savour on the second day of Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old filly Magical will clash with the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class, winner of the Darley Irish Oaks last term and making her first start since finishing second to Enable in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Magical also had to settle for second behind Enable last autumn when runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. She has won all three of her starts this season and is joined by Ballydoyle stablemate and 50/1 outsider Hunting Horn.

In a battle of the sexes, the above trio are joined by Crystal Ocean and Waldgeist, both figuring prominently in the market at 7/2 and 5/1 respectively, while Zabeel Prince, Deirdre, and Desert Encounter complete the line-up for the ten-furlong Group 1 contest.