GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon and Kerry’s Conor Cox are Connacht Champions.

The Primrose and Blue overturned a five point deficit at half-time to beat Galway in Salthill.

The Rossies beat the Tribes on a scoreline of 1:13 to 12 points.

They’ve lifted the Nestor Cup for the 25th time.

Tipperary will meet Limerick in the Munster Hurling Final.

The Premier beat the Treaty in Thurles today on a scoreline of 1:22 to 21 points.

That game will take place in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, Cork advance to the All-Ireland series despite a 2:23 to 2:18 loss to Clare in Ennis.

SOCCER

Sweden have comfortably beaten Thailand at the Women’s World Cup.

They won 5-1 in Nice.

It takes the Swedes to the top of group F having played a game more than the USA.

But it means a miserable tournament continues for the Thai team, who were beaten 13-nil by the Americans in their previous game.

John O’Dowd of The Star newspaper reflects on the tournament to date https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ODowd.mp3

Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea.

Italian champions Juventus have confirmed he’s become their new coach.

The west London club has thanked him for winning the Europa League, guiding them to the League Cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has said he’ll need the perfect round to be in with a chance of winning the US Open.

He goes into the final round on six under par, five shots off the lead behind American Gary Woodland and four off Justin Rose.

He tees off just after 10pm Irish times, playing with South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is on 4 under, and Offaly’s Shane Lowry is 12 shots off the lead on 1 over par.

And Masters Champion Tiger Woods is on level par heading into the final 18 holes at Pebble Beach.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s hockey team have lost to Korea in the Final of the F-I-H series.

It ended 3-1 in Banbridge.

However, by reaching the final ‘The Girls in Green’ have secured an Olympic play-off tie.

RACING

What a day at Downpatrick for 22-year-old jockey Hugh Morgan from Kilmacow in County Kilkenny as he celebrated the first double of his career. Morgan got off the mark on 10-1 shot Game Present who won the Pat O’Hare Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle by nine lengths. Morgan made all the running on Game Present and did likewise on Killiney Court in the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle. The 11-2 shot winning by four and a quarter lengths. Both of Morgan’s winners were trained by his main employer, Henry De Bromhead.

Rachael Blackmore did better than any other woman ever did previously in the jump jockeys’ championship last season when finishing runner-up to Paul Townend and she registered her first winner since returning from injury at Downpatrick on Sunday when Put The Kettle On won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who registered a 187-1 treble on the day, Put The Kettle On was sent off the 13-8 favourite and made every yard of the running on the way to a seven-length win over Dollys Destination.