GAELIC GAMES

Four teams remain in contention to reach the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final ahead of tonight’s last round of games in the round-robin system.

It’s winner takes all at Innovate Wexford Park where Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford host Kilkenny at 7pm.

A draw for the Cats would also see them advance to the decider.

At the same time, reigning champions Galway also know a draw or win at Parnell Park would seal their place in the final – while Dublin need a win if they’re to reach a first provincial decider since 2013.

******

Offaly have been relegated to the Christy Ring Cup.

The four-time All-Ireland champions have lost to Kerry by 1-18 to 1-16 in Tralee and now make the drop to the Christy Ring for 2020.

The victory ensures the Kingdom stay in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Westmeath and Laois will meet in the final of the competition later this month.

They’ve drawn 1-22 all at O’Moore Park and Eddie Brennan’s Laois side have completed the round-robin section unbeaten.

The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship has gotten underway.

Holders Cork are facing Clare in group two, while Tipperary are hosting Wexford and Dublin are taking on Leinster rivals Meath.

In group one, Division One league champions Galway are facing Kilkenny in Athenry while it’s Limerick versus Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds.

All those games have just gotten underway.

GOLF

Third-round action has gotten underway at the U-S Open.

Shane Lowry is 2 over par through 2 holes today.

Graeme McDowell will tee-off from 3 under at half-past-9 Irish time while world number three Rory McIlroy is tied for fourth at the half-way stage at Pebble Beach.

He’ll resume from five-under, four shots behind leader Gary Woodland an hour later.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is four-under.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland’s under-21s have lost 4-3 on penalties to Mexico’s under-22s in the third-place playoff at the Toulon Tournament.

******

European champions the Netherlands have beaten Cameroon by 3 goals to 1 in their Group E clash at the Women’s World Cup this afternoon.

Canada go up against New Zealand at 8-o’clock tonight.

HOCKEY

The Irish Women’s Hockey team have beaten the Czech Republic 4-0 in their F-I-H Series semi-final at Banbridge.

Zoe Wilson, Shirley McKay, Sarah Hawkshaw and Anna O’Flanagan with the goals.

They’re now assured of an Olympic play-off tie.

Earlier, the Irish men’s team defeated Scotland 4-2.

Eugene Magee scored twice with Shane O’Donoghue and Michael Robson also on target.

RACING

Kevin Manning was in excellent form at Limerick on Saturday as the Dublin native secured a double in the opening four races.

The stable jockey to Jim Bolger had his mount Trossachs well positioned to score in the extended one mile and three furlong maiden and delivered Peter Fahey’s Canford Art at the right time to land the sprint handicap the previous hour.