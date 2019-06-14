GOLF

Overnight leader Justin Rose was one of the earlier starters on day 2 of the US Open.

The 2013 winner still heads the field on 6-under par.

Tiger Woods has moved to 2-under.

Rory McIlroy will look to build on his 3-under par opening round when he tees off just after 9.30, Irish time.

Graeme McDowell goes out just before 10pm from 2-under.

While Shane Lowry will have plenty to do to make the cut at Pebble Beach as he begins the day from 4-over par.

Despite the soft and favourable conditions, McIlroy knows he can’t rest on his laurels.

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy says Robbie Keane’s appointment as assistant manager at Middlesbrough will only benefit the Republic of Ireland squad.

Keane will work under new boss Jonathan Woodgate at the Riverside while continuing as part of McCarthy’s backroom team.

The Ireland boss says Keane remains a key part of his coaching set-up.

=====

Japan have leapt to the top of Group D at the Women’s World Cup courtesty of a 2-1 win over Scotland in Rennes.

That result means England can secure their place in the knockout phase later with a win over Argentina.

=====

Maurizio Sarri is due to be confirmed as the new head coach at Juventus within the next 24-hours.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a 5-million pound compensation deal to allow the Italian to leave after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League and helped the side finish third in the Premier League.

Derby manager Frank Lampard is favourite to succeed Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

=====

Bohemians are without three of their first choice back-4 for tonight’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Shamrock Rovers.

Darragh Leahy is with the Republic of Ireland under-21s in Toulon, Derek Pender is suspended and Rob Cornwall has an Achilles injury.

Bohs are looking to protect a 2-year record that sees them undefeated against the Hoops.

Elsewhere tonight, bottom side Finn Harps go to St. Pat’s.

And Sligo Rovers welcome Cork to the Showgrounds.

RUGBY

Stephen Larkham says he’s ‘excited and honoured’ to be appointed as a senior coach at Munster.

The former Australia out-half has agreed a contract with the province until the summer of 2022.

He joins Graham Rowntree on Johann van Graan’s new-look coaching team at Thomond Park.