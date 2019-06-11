GAELIC GAMES

Corrigan Park is set to host the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier between Antrim and Kildare on Saturday week.

The G-A-A say the Belfast venue will be subject to an inspection ahead of the fixture which will have a 3pm throw-in.

Derry’s match against Laois will be at Owenbeg at 5pm with Longford’s match against Tyrone at the same time at Pearse Park.

There’s a 6pm start time for Westmeath’s clash with Limerick in Mullingar and the meeting of Leitrim and Clare at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The all-Ulster clash between Monaghan and Armagh will be played at 7pm at Clones with Down hosting league champions Mayo at the same time in Newry.

Offaly’s match against Sligo will be played at O’Connor Park at 2pm on Sunday June 23rd.

The GAA have confirmed there will be no International Rules series this year.

Ireland was due to host the latest installment of the compromise rules contest with Australia, but no date could be fixed to suit either party.

Australia claimed the last edition on their home turf in November of 2017.

The United States had been discussed as potential venue for the next meeting of the sides, with both associations committed to its continuation.

RUGBY

Five debutants have been named in the Ireland Under-20 side to face Italy in tomorrow’s final Pool B game at the World Championship.

Front rowers John McKee and Michael Milne are joined by second row Thomas Ahern, flanker Ciaran Booth and scrum-half Colm Reily for the game in Santa Fe.

John Hodnett and Stewart Moore have been forced to return home with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

A bonus point win over the Italians will secure a semi final place as best runners-up and results in the other pools go their way.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett claimed today’s third stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné (PR: Doe-fin-nay).

The Tipperary sprinter comfortably took the win in the central French city of Riom.

The victory was Bennett’s seventh different stage win over 2019.

Despite his recent form, Bennett says it’s unlikely he’ll be riding in next month’s Tour de France.

SOCCER

Northern Ireland will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Euro 2020 qualifying this evening.

Michael O’Neill’s side are in Minsk to face Belarus from 7.45.

The other game in Group C sees Germany face Estonia in Mainz.

=====

An injury time goal from Jill Roord has given the Netherlands a 1-nil win over New Zealand in Group E of the Women’s World Cup.

Three-time winners the USA enter the fray at 8 when they face Thailand.

And they’ve just kicked off in Rennes where Chile are taking on Sweden.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women are one game away from a guaranteed shot at Olympic qualification.

An 11-nil win over Singapore has sealed top spot in their group at the F-I-H Series Finals in Banbridge.

The win means Ireland move straight through to the semi finals.