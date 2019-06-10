SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will look to reach the halfway stage of Euro 2020 qualifying with ten points to their name tonight.

Group D’s bottom side Gibraltar visit the Aviva Stadium.

Friday’s 1-1 draw away to Denmark saw Ireland drop points in the group for the first time.

And while tonight’s visitors remain the group whipping boys, captain Seamus Coleman isn’t focusing on racking up a cricket score tonight https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coleman-5.mp3

Elsewhere tonight, Denmark are still seeking their first win in the group when Georgia visit the Parken Stadium.

Both Group D games have 7.45 starts.

There are two more games in the Women’s World Cup this evening with Argentina facing Japan in Paris from 5.

And at 8, Canada take on Cameroon in Montpellier.

Jonjoe Kenny is the latest young English player to try their hand in the Bundesliga.

The Everton full-back has joined Schalke on loan for the duration of next season.

RUGBY

One of London Irish’s major sponsors is seeking talks with the club following their signing of Paddy Jackson.

Diageo say they have “serious concerns” over Jackson’s signing which is “not consistent” with their values.

Last week, Cash Converters withdrew their sponsorship of London Irish, but say their decision had nothing to do with Jackson.

The former Ulster out-half was acquitted of a rape charge at a trial in Belfast last year.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo will begin their qualifier odyssey in Newry, after being paired with Down in this morning’s second round draw.

Another all-Ulster tie is in the offing, with Monaghan hosting neighbours Armagh.

Longford will host last year’s All-Ireland finalists Tyrone.

Elsewhere, Westmeath will play Limerick, Antrim take on Kildare, Clare will travel to Leitrim, Derry are to face Laois, and Offaly have been drawn against Sligo.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s up one place to third in the latest World Golf Rankings following last night’s win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Shane Lowry’s share of second sees him move up ten places to 32.

The top two are unmoved, with PGA champion Brooks Koepka number 1, and Dustin Johnson number 2 in the world.