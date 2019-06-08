TENNIS

History has been made in Paris as Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty has beaten Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the Women’s French Open final.

She beat world number 38 Vondrousova in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

The men’s final will be a repeat of last year as Dominic Thiem faces current champion Rafa Nadal.

The 25 year-old Austrian has beaten world number one Novak Djokovic in their 5 set encounter that took place over two days.

6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 was the final score on centre court at Roland Garros this afternoon.

John Hennessy looks back on the tournament to date, beginning with the Ladies Final today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17tennis.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Offaly and Leitrim are both into round two of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

Bernard Allen scored 11-points as the Midlanders defeated London by 1-21 to 1-11 in Tullamore while Leitrim saw off Wicklow 15 points to 13 at Carrick-on-Shannon.

At 7pm, Louth take on Antrim in Drogheda.

That Wexford football game is part of a double header as the hurlers will be looking to pick up their first win in this year’s Leinster Senior Championship this evening.

Having drawn with Dublin and Galway, Davy Fitzgerald’s side host Carlow at Innovate Wexford Park at 7 o’clock.

Stephen Gleeson of Tipp FM looks at the Munster Hurling Championship to date https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gleeson-1.mp3

RUGBY

The Irish U20s have suffered a heavy 45-17 defeat in their second pool match at the Rugby World Championship.

Noel McNamara’s side finished up with 14 men after Ryan Baird was sent off after 20 minutes for a high tackle.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women’s hockey team have opened with a victory at the F-I-H Series in Banbridge.

Bethany Barr and Katie Mullan scored the goals for last year’s beaten World Cup finalists.