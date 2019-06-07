SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to Euro 2020 qualifying this evening.

Mick McCarthy’s side are in Copenhagen to face familiar foes Denmark.





Ireland haven’t won any of the recent four-meetings of the sides.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

There was a 5 o’clock start in Group D’s other game in Tblisi where it’s currently Georgia 1 Gibraltar 0.

The eighth Women’s World Cup kicks off in Paris tonight.

Hosts France face South Korea at the Parc des Princes with an 8 o’clock start.

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Swansea City to sign Daniel James.

It’s believed the winger will cost United 15-million pounds, and he’ll complete the deal after Wales’ Euro qualifiers this week with Croatia and Hungary.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will have to resume their French Open semi final tomorrow.

Rain in Paris called a halt to today’s play, with Thiem 3-1 up with a break in the third set and the match tied at a set apiece.

Rafa Nadal awaits the winner in Sunday’s final after the defending champion beat Roger Federer in straight sets.

The women’s final will be played after the completion of that men’s semi final tomorrow.

Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty will face world number 38 Marketa Vondrousova following straight sets wins today over Amanda Anisimova and Jo Konta today.

GOLF

A second round 67 has brought Graeme McDowell into contention on day 2 of the RBC Canadian Open.

The Ulsterman ended the day on 8-under par.

Brandt Snedeker shot a course record round of 60 to assume the lead on 11-under par.

Shane Lowry has moved to 8-under par after three-holes of his second round.

Padraig Harrington is level, and Seamus Power tees off from level par in the next few minutes.