SOCCER

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Champions League final tonight.

The Reds are already the most successful English side in the competition’s history while Spurs have never won it.





Both sides had dramatic journeys to the final with Liverpool overcoming a 3-nil deficit to defeat Barcelona in the semis while a Lucas Moura hat-trick saw Spurs advance past Ajax.

Glenn Whelan is one of the eight players released this afternoon by Aston Villa.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder played a key role in Villa’s return to the Premier League and was a regular under manager Dean Smith.

The Dubliner played 35 times in the SkyBet Championship this season, including all of their matches in a 10 game winning run, but didn’t start Monday’s Playoff final win over Derby County.

TENNIS

There’s been a major shock at the French Open today where women’s top seed Naomi Osaka has been knocked out.

The world number one was beaten in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 by Czech Katerina Siniakova in their round 3 encounter.

Defending Champion Simona Halep and men’s top seed Novak Djokovic both advanced to the next stage with straight set victories.

Serena Williams will be on court in twenty minutes time to take on American Sofia Kenin.

GAELIC GAMES

Offaly are on the verge of relegation from hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

Joachim Kelly’s side have lost to Antrim by 3-23 at 4-18 in Tullamore.

It’s the Faithful’s third straight defeat in the competition while Antrim have two wins from three matches.

Kerry begin their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign this afternoon as they attempt to win the provincial title for the 81st time.

The Kingdom had a mixed National League Campaign earlier this year, losing to Mayo in the final.

They take on Clare in Cusack Park at 7 o’clock this evening in the semi-finals.

At the same time, Cork and Limerick meet in Pairc Ui Rinn.

BOXING

Katie Taylor can become the first ever Irish boxer to be the undisputed champion in their division tonight.

The WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion will be aiming to add the WBC belt to her collection as she faces Belgium Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor is undefeated since turning pro in 2016 while Persoon has only ever been beaten once in her 44 fights.

ROWING

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure has come second in her semi-final of the Single Sculls at the European Championships in Lucerne in Switzerland today to advance to tomorrow’s final.

RACING

Anthony Van Dyck at odds of 13-2 landed a thrilling Investec Derby for Aidan O’Brien to deliver a seventh success in the Epsom Classic for the trainer.

There was little to separate the first four at the line, but it was the mount of Seamie Heffernan who was able to get up ahead of Madhmoon and stablemates Japan and Broome.

The victory takes O’Brien level with Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling for most Derby wins, while it was Heffernan’s first time scoring in the most thrilling Flat race in the world.

It was an incredible result for Irish trained horses as they were responsible for the first six home.

Paddy Power quoted Anthony Van Dyck at 2-1 to follow up in the Irish Derby.

Kiltale trainer Ger Lyons and Trim rider Colin Keane teamed up for a double at Navan with Inscribe and Nickajack Cave.

The Royal County Premier Handicap, worth €50,000 in prize-money, was the highlight of their afternoon as Keane produced the inexperienced Nickajack Cave with a perfectly-timed challenge to deny the smooth-travelling favourite, Pensylvania Avenue.

There could be another big pot in Nickajack Cave too, according to Ger Lyons.

Lyons also has a valuable premier handicap in mind for Inscribe after he dug deep to claim the 1m5f handicap under a no-nonsense ride from Keane.

Shane Crosse, the 17-year-old champion apprentice from Cahir in County Tipperary, was among the winners at Navan thanks to Air Force Jet who landed the Lynn Lodge Irish EBF Maiden.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, Air Force Jet was hammered in the market and went off the 4-11 favourite but looked in deep trouble entering the final furlong when Southern Hills swept by, Crosse managed to get Air Force Jet back home in the dying strides to win by a neck, much to the delight of punters.