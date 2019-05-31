SOCCER

Neil Lennon has been confirmed as Celtic’s new permanent manager.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder was offered the position after leading the Hoops to the Scottish Cup last weekend.





Lennon’s been handed a rolling 12-month contract, with Damien Duff continuing as first-team coach and John Kennedy as his assistant.

Cork’s Caoimhín Kelleher is part of Liverpool’s 23-man squad for tomorrow night’s Champions League final.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 keeper is third choice to Alisson and Simon Mignolet.

Dundalk have the chance to open up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight when Sligo visit Oriel Park.

Bohemians welcome bottom side Finn Harps to Dalymount.

Elsewhere, Cork go to St. Pat’s.

First Division leaders Shelbourne are at home to second placed Longford tonight.

Drogheda visit Wexford; Athlone take on Limerick, Cobh face Bray, and Cabinteely go to Galway.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s will face France, Norway and the Czech Republic in July’s European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side have been drawn in Group B for the finals which take place in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

ROWING

Four of the five Irish boats in action today have qualified for their semi finals at the European Championships in Lucerne.

Sanita Puspure won her heat of the women’s single sculls.

Also victorious today were the men’s double sculls pairing of Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle.

Skibbereen pair Jake and Fintan McCarthy finished second in the men’s lightweight double sculls to secure a semi final berth.

While their clubmates Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy were third in theuir heat of the women’s lightweight double sculls, and will return for tomorrow’s A-B semi final.

It wasn’t such a good day for Gary O’Donovan, who must content himself with a place in the C-Final of the lightweight single sculls after a 4th place finish in this afternoon’s repechage.

TENNIS

Roger Federer is through to the last-16 at Roland Garros following a routine straight sets win over Casper Ruud.

Naomi Osaka will remain world number 1 this week, whatever happens.

That’s after second seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a third round exit at the hands of Croatia’s Petra Martic.

2016 champion Garbine Muguruza is through to the last-16 after beating 9th seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.

14th seed Madison Keys remains on course for a fourth-round meeting with Naomi Osaka following today’s 3-set win over Priscilla Hon.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has plenty to do to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

He’ll tee off from 3-over par at 5-past-6 Irish time.

Tiger Woods will be gin the day on 2-under, and five adrift of joint leaders Bud Cauley and Ryan Moore.

Gavin Moynihan has made it through to the matchplay phase of the Belgian knockout.

The Dubliner finished inside the top-32 on 3-under par.

RACING

Frankie Dettori has won the third classic of the season, the Oaks on board the John Gosden trained Anapurna getting the better of the favourite Pink Dogwood.