RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says the door hasn’t closed on players who have missed out on his 44-man training panel for the World Cup.

Quinn Roux, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey and Darren Sweetnam are among the notable names absentees, while Sean O’Brien and Dan Leavy miss out through injury.





Munster’s South African-born lock Jean Kleyn does make the 44-man panel, despite not being eligible until August.

Uncapped Munster full-back Mike Haley also gets the nod.

Schmidt will trim the squad to 31-players before flying out to Japan in September.

Rob Kearney says there are goals he still wants to achieve following the confirmation of his nine-month contract extension with Leinster.

The full-back will remain with the province until the end of next season.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have confirmed the details of the upcoming All-Ireland Senior Football Championship first-round qualifiers.

Four of the ties will take place on Saturday June 8th, Offaly host London in Tullamore at half-one, Leitrim welcome Wicklow to Carrick-on-Shannon at 3pm, there’s a quarter-to-five throw-in for Wexford against Derry at Wexford Park while Drogheda plays host to the 7pm throw-in between Louth and Antrim.

Down and Tipperary will meet in Newry at 2pm on the following day with Monaghan against Fermanagh at Clones at the same time.

There’s a 3pm start for Westmeath against Waterford at Cusack Park while Carlow will play the losers of this week’s replay between Kildare and Longford, also at 3.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita won’t be fit for Saturday’s Champions League final with Tottenham.

The Guinea midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury he picked up against Barcelona at the beginning of the month.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Dundalk have been drawn at home to Bohemians in the semi finals of the EA Sports Cup.

Holders Derry City will be at home to Waterford.

Both games have been set for the August Bank Holiday Monday.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will remain at the Championship club for another season.

The Argentine guided the side to the play-offs in his first campaign in charge and has agreed to stay at Elland Road for another 12 months.

TENNIS

Top seed and world number 1 Naomi Osaka has avoided being the subject of a huge upset at Roland Garros.

The reigning US and Australian Open champion lost the first set 6-love and twice had number 90, Anna Karolína Schmiedlová serving for the match.

But Osaka won the second set on a tie-break, before wrapping up the third 6-1.

2017 women’s champion Jelena Ostapenko is already out – beaten in straight sets by Viktoria Azarenka.

Men’s Fifth seed Alexander Zverev is through to round 2, but needed over 4-hours to beat John Millman in five-sets.

Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro is also through to the second round after a 4-set victory over Chile’s Nicolás Jarry.

GOLF

The Golfing Union of Ireland have selected a six-man squad for the European Amateur Championship at Diamond Country Club, Austria from 26-29 June.

Ireland number one Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) finished sixth at last year’s championship and returns for another tilt at the title alongside fellow Walker Cup panellists John Murphy (Kinsale), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and James Sugrue (Mallow). Rowan Lester (Hermitage), who tied for seventh in 2018, completes the six-man line-up for the trip to Austria.