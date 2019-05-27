SOCCER

Aston Villa have been promoted back to the Premier League.

Watching their playoff final win over Derby at Wembley was Joe Rawson https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTVilla.mp3





=====

Here at home, it’s quarter finals night in the EA Sports Cup.

Holders Derry City face Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell,

Bohemians play host to Cork City,

First Division Bray entertain Waterford.

While SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Dundalk take on UCD.

RUGBY

Rob Kearney has ended speculation about his immediate future.

The full-back has confirmed to Off The Ball that he has agreed a new contract to tie him to Leinster until the end of next season.

Kearney’s current deal expires after the World Cup.

===

Sean O’Brien will miss that World Cup in Japan.

The departing Leinster flanker requires hip surgery and will be out for up to six months.

The absence will also delay the start of O’Brien’s career at London Irish.

GAELIC GAMES

Penalties could decide who faces Dublin in the Leinster Football semi finals.

Bord na Móna O’Connor Park has been confirmed as the venue for Kildare and Longford’s quarter final replay on Sunday with a 2pm throw-in.

If – like yesterday at the same ground – the sides finish level, there’ll be two additional 5-minute periods of extra time and, if the sides are still level – penalties.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both eased into the second round at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Nadal saw off German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets.

While Djokovic needed just 96 minutes to beat the Pole, Hubert Hurkacz also in straight sets.

Next up, Serena Williams begins her quest for a 24th career singles Grand Slam when she faces the experienced Russian, Vitalia Diatchenko.

She’ll hope to avoid the fate of Caroline Wozniacki, with the 13th seed beaten in 3-sets today by Veronika Kudermetova.